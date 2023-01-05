January 5-7
2023 soundON Festival
Hosted by Athenaeum Music & Arts Library and San Diego New Music, the 15th annual soundON Festival will showcase avant-garde international contemporary music, and feature singers from Japan, Slovakia and Austria and several locally based composers. The theme of this year’s festival is “Spolia” which is the reincorporation of past musical fragments to create new and unique expressions. Festival ticket options include single concert passes ranging from $12-$30 and three-day festival passes ranging from $30-$85. | 1008 Wall Street, La Jolla
January 5-8
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
Catch the Motown-inspired Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations during its one week run at the San Diego Civic Theatre. The acclaimed musical follows the extraordinary career of the legendary R&B supergroup as they reach the top of the charts and go through personal and familial conflict with the backdrop of the civil rights movement. The Temptations’ path to stardom is soundtracked by their greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg” and many more. | 1100 Third Avenue, Downtown
January 6-8
Gem Faire
Indulge in all your jewelry desires at Gem Faire, a weekend-long gem market being held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Purchase a $7 weekend pass and peruse through jewelry, gemstones, beads, crystals, gold & silver, minerals and much more being sold by imports and wholesalers. There will also be vendors for jewelry repair and cleaning. Gem Faire will be open Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and finishes off Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
January 7
San Diego Brew Festival
The 12th annual San Diego Brew Festival will feature more than 70 breweries serving 200 unique beers, as well as several food trucks, cover bands and lawn games from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday at Liberty Station’s NTC Park. Participating breweries from all over San Diego, SoCal and Baja California include Baja Brewing Co., Bear Roots Brewing Co., and Coronado Brewing Co. General admission tickets are $50 and come wtith unlimited beer samples while the $65 VIP admission tickets come with an additional hour of specialty beer tastings (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.). | 2455 Cushing Road, Point Loma
January 7-8
Monster Jam
For some adrenaline-fueled fun, venture out to Snapdragon Stadium for a weekend full of action packed motorsports during Monster Jam. The stadium’s outdoor football field will be transformed into an enormous dirt mountain where a dozen athletic drivers will command their 12,000 pound monster trucks in various freestyle, skills and racing competitions. The weekend will feature lots of daring driving, baffling backflips and the fan-centered Monster Jam Pit Party experience where fans can meet the drivers and crews, and get a close look at the massive trucks for an additional $20 per person. | 2101 Stadium Way, Mission Valley
January 8
Cyclovia
This Sunday, Encinitas residents are encouraged to navigate themselves around downtown Encinitas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with their preferred mode of self-powered transportation whether that is cycling, skating or walking. Cyclovia will include live music and activities including a bicycle safety rodeo, bike skills course, bike and helmet decorating station and tons of shops to check out. There will also be a variety of informational booths where residents can learn more about the city’s bike and mobility related programs. | South Coast Highway 101 (D to J), Encinitas
Daniel Ketelhut: “Figmented Reality”
Sparks Gallery will enter the new year with a gallery that tackles the concept of imagination with Daniel Ketelhut’s new solo exhibition “Figmented Reality.” This series encourages viewers to apply their own thoughts and perceptions to each piece as they created their own figmented reality. Ketelhut’s exhibition will be on display through March 5, with the opening reception taking place this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested can RSVP on the gallery’s website. | 530 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp
Artist Talk with Lynn Schuette
Carlsbad’s PHES Gallery will be hosting an artist talk with painter Lynn Schuette about her series “Still Life,” which utilizes painting as a way to comment on social issues. Her most recent instillation Still Life #2 (for Uvalde) is currently on display at the gallery and includes 19 paintings. During the free artist talk from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Schuette will discuss her research and painting process and her previous related work in the series. | 2633 State Street, Carlsbad
