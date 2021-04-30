May 2
Hands-On Kombucha Workshop Ft. Boochcraft
DIY brewing! After a flow class at Carlsbad Village Yoga, head over to the workshop that will teach kombucha lovers how to ferment and flavor their own tea. You’ll also get to sip Boochcraft’s hard kombucha while you fill up your own bottle.
2801 Roosevelt Street, Carlsbad
May 6
UC San Diego Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Celebration
Celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander American Heritage Month in UCSD’s virtual event. The 15th anniversary’s theme is “Empowering Community through Reflection and Recognition,” and it will feature comedy performances, taiko drumming, and a keynote address from actor Taylor Takahashi from12 to 1:30 p.m.
May 7 and 8
Film Screening at Lion Tigers & Bears
An animal lover’s movie night! San Diego’s nonprofit exotic animal rescue Lions Tigers & Bears will be hosting two screenings of The Conservation Game, a new documentary by Michael Webber about celebrity conservationists and the big cat trade. The screenings will be at the Hazard Center in Mission Valley and at the sanctuary in Alpine. Each ticket includes a meet-and-greet with the director; a ticket for the Alpine showing also includes a visit with the rescued bears and big cats the sanctuary cares for.
24402 Martin Way, Alpine; 7510 Hazard Center Drive, Mission Valley
May 14–16
San Diego International ShortsFest
Cinephiles can tune in for this festival that celebrates short movies. For the first time, the San Diego International Film Festival will honor films less than 30 minutes long in their own festival. The virtual event will feature live screenings for over 100 films and host panels throughout the weekend. Check out work done by local filmmakers, students, and animators.
May 14–16
TinyFest
Take a tour through tiny town! TinyFest is coming to Del Mar Fairgrounds to show off some bespoke tiny houses, van conversions, shipping container homes, and accessory dwelling units. Learn about the big benefits of small living, from reducing your carbon footprint to your clutter. These professional builders can give you their tips on how to build your own home (or deck out a school bus)!
2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
May 25
Crawfish Boil
Join Pacific Beach Fish Shop for their final Crawfish Boil of the season! The restaurant hosts their own food fest every year, and his year’s celebration includes traditional Louisiana crawfish with corn, red potatoes, and andouille sausage. Plan ahead to ensure your table at this first-come, first-served event!
1775 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
May 26
Comisario Tequila Tasting
If you didn’t already satisfy your tequila cravings on Cinco de Mayo, head to Escondido’s Cork & Knife for a tasting of Comisario Tequila from 5 to 8 p.m. The roster features several of Comisario’s sweet and fruity tequilas, like the pear and apple blanco, pineapple crème brûlée reposado, and buttercream and caramel añejo. You’ll also get to dine on boozy bites like reposado-braised barbacoa tacos and fish tequila ceviche.
515 West 13th Avenue, Escondido
May 29
San Diego Loyal’s Home Opener
San Diego’s newest home team is kicking off at Torero Stadium this month for their second season. The professional soccer team is playing their first home game against the Las Vegas Lights. Come support the city while we champion our stomping grounds!
5998 Alcala Park, Mission Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.