Every Thursday and Friday From April 7 to May 6
La Valencia Hotel Springtime Tea Service
The La Valencia Hotel is celebrating its 95th anniversary, and we’re planning on sipping (pinkies up) inside the Mediterranean Room. Yes, it’s the return of springtime tea service, which comes complete with a complimentary champagne flute and a menu that boasts items of the sweet, salty and savory variety. Pair French DAMMANN Frères teas with bakery items like macarons, quiche, and a variety of mini pastries. There’s also smoked salmon and the tea time essential: finger sandwiches. Seating times for La Valencia’s tea service repeat every Thursday and Friday from 11:00-11:30 a.m. until May 6. Tables are $75 and can be reserved here.
1132 Prospect Street, La Jolla
April 9
Taste of Hillcrest
Come sample foods from over 35 Hillcrest restaurants with tastes and treats to satisfy any and all palates. Everything from fine-dining staples and cultural delicacies, to cafe and neighborhood favorites, all will be included in the assorted walking tour. All attendees will also receive complimentary shuttle access, which runs every 15 minutes, so people can venture through the stops around the neighborhood on their own self-guided path. Early bird tickets are $30, and $40 on the day of the event, which includes a map of participating locations, a Fabulous Hillcrest Lanyard, and access to the Taste of Hillcrest app.
1051 University Avenue, 535 Robinson Avenue, Hillcrest
Museum of Contemporary Art Grand Reopening
The reopening of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s flagship location after a four-year renovation is a big deal. At the reopening this Saturday in La Jolla, take advantage of the architectural tours that highlight the newest additions and browse the recently added collection galleries, which includes the Niki de Saint Phalle in the 1960s special exhibition making its West Coast debut after a highly acclaimed run in Houston. While observing the all-day performance lineup, enjoy complimentary bites from Urban Kitchen Group and feel free to purchase from a selection of wine and beer. Entry is free for all, with extra perks included for museum members.
700 Prospect St, La Jolla
April 9 and 10
Encinitas Spring Street Fair
Spend the weekend just a couple of blocks away from the Pacific Ocean at the Encinitas Spring Street Fair. Held in the town’s bustling downtown, the fun will take place from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and feature concerts on multiple stages from groups such as Synrgy, Party Foul and the iconic band The Farmers, a fixture of the San Diego rock scene since the 1980s. Drinks will be provided by Ballast Point, Stone Brewing and PRP Wine International, with food from Escondidio’s Frida’s Street Tacos, so come hungry.
South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas
April in Paris Teas
Julian Teas is hosting its inaugural April in Paris Teas this weekend with 2 seatings each day. The French-infused menu boasts a four course feast with an array of finger sandwiches, a choice of french onion or house pumpkin soup, scones and finished with a sweet-filled dessert tray. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available as well with advanced notice. Seating occurs at 11:30 and 1:30 with limited availability so call or email to reserve a table.
2124 Third Street, Julian
April 9 to May 1
Lilac Festival
Hoping to capture the spirit and charm of luscious fields of lilacs of decades past, family-run farm Fort Cross is hosting a nearly month-long festival to celebrate the acres of blooming lilac groves in East County. There are lots of nature-themed activities planned, like tomahawk throwing, hoedowns, and don’t forget the lovely lilacs (available to peruse, purchase and plant). From live jug band music to the luscious nature loop, the pastoral history of the region will be preserved and celebrated for all attendees to see.
4425 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel
April 10
Mariachi Festival
What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than with tacos, tequila and live mariachi music from some of the best at their craft. The fun starts at 12:30 p.m. with a tacos and tequila reception for VIP ticket holders and transitions to a large-scale mariachi show in the concert hall of the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. This year’s featured artists include Mariachi Champaña Nevin, soprano Monica Abrego, and a Ballet Folklórico performance from Jose Jaimes, the director of the Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts, for the eighth straight year. Tickets can be found here.
340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido
