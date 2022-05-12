May 13-15
FoodieLand Night Market
FoodieLand Night Market is an engrossing, weekend-long event for San Diego’s food-obsessed. It features over 150 vendors, carnival games and live music spread out over the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Visitors can try street food from a variety of cultures along with plenty of creative alcoholic drinks and delicious desserts. Stop by one of San Diego’s most festive food fairs on Friday between 3 and 10 p.m. or Saturday or Sunday between 1 and 10 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can only be purchased here.
2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
May 14
BETAMAXX
As part of their Summer Concert Series, Lakehouse is hosting BETAMAXX for the second show of their Summer Concert Series. Filled with a handful of San Diegans and other world-class musicians, BETAMAXX brings classic ’80s jams to the stage with high-intensity performances that’ll leave patrons’ favorite hits stuck in their head all night long. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here.
1105 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos
D6 Neighborhood Night Market
The Night Market returns after a three-year hiatus to Mira Mesa Community Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It’s a celebration of the food, music, dance, and culture of the seven neighborhoods that make up San Diego’s District 6. Entertainment for the afternoon includes The JING Institute of Chinese Martial Arts & Culture displaying wushu, kung fu and tai chi, as well as local San Diego singer and ukulele player Melly Mimi. There is also the Berry Fresh Jam with 1 vs. 1 freestyle dance battles judged by a trio of pro dancers. Stop by if you’re in the neighborhood, eh, district.
8575 New Salem Street, Mira Mesa
SoCal Taco Fest
With over 25 local taco shops featuring their signature dishes, the SoCal Taco Fest has a whole day of fun in store for anyone who stops by Waterfront Park this Saturday. In addition to everyone’s favorite food, there will be signature cocktails from Corralejo Tequila (our personal pick: the Corralejo Pineapple Ginger Margarita), chihuahua races, beauty pageants, lucha libre wrestling from Baja Stars USA, and a handful of dessert vendors to sample. There will also be three music stages with all-day music lineups including an O.G. Stage that includes performances from hip-hop legends Sir-Mix-a-Lot, Rob Base and Treach from Naughty By Nature. General admission tickets are $60 here.
1600 Pacific Highway, Harborview
May 15
SDCVA Wine Festival
Spend your Sunday afternoon sipping wines from over 20 San Diego County wineries at the San Diego County Vintners Association’s annual Vintners Wine Festival. There will be unlimited wine tasting, individual charcuterie plates and music as attendees can enjoy the scenery of Bernardo Winery. Tickets are $80 and can be bought here.
13330 Paseo Del Verano Norte, Poway
Queer Folk Unite
Partnering with community nonprofit Queer San Diego, Societe Brewing is hosting Queer Folk Unite, an afternoon market highlighting local LGBTQ artists at Societe’s tasting room and beer garden. From 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, vendors at the market will be selling art, clothing, jewelry, tea, and treats. While there, try some of Societe’s most notable beers like The Pupil, an IPA with tastes of guava and mango and Billboard Dreams, a fruity West Coast IPA.
8262 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, Kearny Mesa
Alejandra Guzman & Paulina Rubio
As part of their “PerrÍsimas” Tour, Latin music icons Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio are offering a rare treat for music fans this Sunday at Pechanga Arena. Guzman (“Queen of Latin Rock”) and Rubio (“Queen of Latin Pop”) have carved out impressive careers as outstanding musicians and rivals, and this tour marks the first time the two icons will share the stage.With over 50 million records sold between them and historic resumes each, this concert is a can’t-miss event. Tickets can be found here.
3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway
