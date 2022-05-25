May 26
Moonshine Beach Sixth Anniversary
In celebration of the country bar’s sixth anniversary, Moonshine Beach has a big night in store for Pacific Beach. Known for being a hub for live country music, dancing, and—let’s be honest—its large party atmosphere, the bar will celebrate with DJs, line dancing, raffles, and drink specials that last all night long. Doors open at 8 p.m. with no cover charge.
1165 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach
Opens May 27
Expedition Baja
This Memorial Day weekend, the San Diego Natural History Museum debuts Expedition Baja, which explores the beauty and terrain of the expansive Baja California peninsula, known for its warm climate and varied flora and fauna. The museum will feature samples of the area’s native species, a detailed diorama with a cardón cactus and boojum tree, and a Baja-inspired mural from Tijuana-based artist Néstor “Spel” Mondragón.
1788 El Prado, Balboa Park
May 28
Santee Street Fair & Craft Beer Festival
On Saturday, the Santee Street Fair & Craft Beer Festival returns to East County for the 14th time. The fair includes three blocks of festivities, with over 300 food and craft vendors participating, as well as live performances, a beer garden, and a selection of carnival rides.
101 Riverview Parkway, Santee
Encanto at Waterfront Park
Take the whole family to the shoreline this Saturday as San Diego’s Summer Movies in the Park series kicks off its 2022 season. The first showing of the summer is Pixar’s Encanto, which follows a magical Colombian family whose only unremarkable member is tasked with saving the family’s magic. The screening comes complete with games, crafts, and music before the show.
1600 Pacific Highway, Waterfront Park
May 29
Tina Chong
Concert pianist Tina Chong, a regular member of the San Diego Symphony and a music professor at SDSU, takes her talents to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, on Sunday. Chong and guest artist Warren Hagerty, principal cellist of Orange County’s Pacific Symphony, will journey through the music of Beethoven, Prokofiev and Shostakovich. Both are world-renowned classical musicians who will put on a passionate performance.
340 North Escondido Boulevard, Escondido
Coronado Concert Band & Side Traxx
If concerts are your preferred summer activity, check out the first of the 2022 Coronado Summer Concert Series at Spreckels Park. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the series; the opening show will feature local favorites the Coronado Concert Band and Side Traxx. The former will play versatile classical tunes, while Side Traxx specializes in classic rock hits of the ’70s and ’80s, so there certainly seems to be something for everyone.
601 Orange Avenue, Coronado
Vista Strawberry Festival
Celebrate Vista’s luscious strawberry fields (once declared “the strawberry capital of the world”) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to enjoying delicious strawberries from local vendors, participate in several strawberry-themed contests to see who has the best strawberry costume or poster. There’s even a 5K strawberry fun run for those so inclined. Other activities include a pie eating competition, a frozen T-shirt contest, and even a film festival dedicated to the beloved fruit.
134-100 South Indiana Avenue, Vista
