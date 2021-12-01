December 5
SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off
Come hungry and ready to judge the SoNo Fest & Chili Cook-Off. This annual event has local restaurants compete to be crowned the best chili in town, all in effort to fundraise for McKinley Elementary.
Thorn St. in North Park
December 11
North Park Book Fair
In collaboration with Verbatim Books, the North Park Book Fair is taking to the streets with 100 small bookstores, authors, and publishers. Along with typical festivities—like food merchants and cocktail gardens—the fair will also feature poetry readings, arts and crafts, and a special visit from the man up North (Pole that is, not Park).
North Park
December 11
Taste of National City
Dine your way through 30 local restaurants at Taste of National City. The festivities and live music will take place at the bayside Pepper Park.
Pepper Park
December 17-19
Gem Faire
Stop into the Scottish Rite Event Center in Mission Valley for the Gem Faire, and peruse its large showcase of unique stones, beads, and jewelry of all types from all over the world.
Scottish Rite Event Center
December 18
San Diego Gulls
San Diego sports don’t have to end after Thanksgiving. Head to the ice rink at Pechanga and cheer on our San Diego Gulls at the Winter Wonderland game, where fans get a holiday beanie to keep cozy.
Pechanga Ice Rink
December 19
An Irish Christmas
Expand beyond your own traditions and see what An Irish Christmas is all about. This cultural performance at Balboa Theatre includes old tales, caroling, and step dance, of course!
Balboa Theatre
December 31
Big Night New Year’s Eve Gala
Start practicing the lyrics of “Auld Lang Syne” now for Hilton’s Big Night New Year’s Eve Gala, where you can roam through eight party rooms, dance at the silent disco, and toast at the bayfront while the clock counts down.
Hilton San Diego Bayfront
