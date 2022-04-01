April 1
Tremont Collective “First Fridays”
Oceanside’s Tremont Collective is hosting their second-ever “First Fridays” event with food, prizes, and more. Expect positive music as DJ Mitchum Yacoub starts off the first hour with a mix of Afrobeats, soul, and rocksteady, followed by three hours of Sunburnt Reynolds playing beach-inspired house and pop tunes. Participating tenants of Tremont Collective include Communal Coffee, Shootz Fish & Beer, Bottlecraft, and Atacama Surf Shop; the event will also feature JuneShine and their new hard kombucha, Mango Daydream.
602 South Tremont Street, Oceanside
April 1–May 31
Belmont In Bloom
Belmont Park will be showcasing murals, sculptures, and photo ops over the next two months as it kicks off its debut Belmont In Bloom celebration. While observing the springtime scenery, select special cocktail options (like the Spring Buzz made with Tito’s Vodka) from boardwalk restaurants Cannonball, Beach House, or Draft that embody the flowery season. Food locations within the park will be offering spring-inspired eats, and mobile mimosa and spritzer carts will patrol the park during the weekend. Tying in with the theme, additional offerings include weekend craft markets, floral arrangement classes, Sip & Paint sessions, and free beach yoga classes every Saturday morning.
3146 Mission Boulevard, Mission Beach
April 2
Street Art Block Party
One Paseo is hosting their annual Street Art Block Party this Saturday, highlighting the work of local artists, including featured muralist Stefanie Bales, who’ll be displaying pieces she created for the event in partnership with the San Diego Museum of Art. Four chalk artists and six muralists will participate, and several additional artists involved with the event will make live installations. Attendees of the block party can also stop by One Paseo’s flowery exhibit Petal Pop-Up at the same location and end the day with a performance from roller-skating team Flash Point Dance Group.
3725 Paseo Place, Del Mar Heights
Uncorked San Diego Wine Fest
Wine and dine by the waterfront this Saturday at the seventh annual Uncorked: San Diego Wine Fest at Spanish Landing Park. Select from over 150 wines of the world or venture “outside the bottle” with selections of cider, seltzer, and canned cocktails. Pair with food from an assortment of food trucks and listen to music from a live DJ while taking in the view. Early admission at 1 p.m. is $80 and general admission at 2 p.m. is $65.
3900 North Harbor Drive, Point Loma
San Diego Sings! Festival
Listen to songs all day long at the fourth biennial San Diego Sings! Festival, featuring three concert sessions from local choral groups and choirs, including San Diego Children’s Choir, San Diego Women’s Chorus, and the Encore Vocal Ensemble. The night will close with a joint performance of all five choirs and the audience. Each session will have five performances.
7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
North Park Festival of Beers
Cheers for beers! Sample from more than 50 craft breweries and food booths, and listen to live performances from Mrs. Henry, Signal for Pilot, and The Petty Saints in North Park this Saturday. Proceeds from the event will go toward the San Diego Music Foundation’s Taylor Guitars in Schools program, hoping to enrich music curricula in San Diego schools. Tickets can be purchased online here.
2223 El Cajon Boulevard, North Park
