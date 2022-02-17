February 18
SK Kakraba at Mingei International Museum
See one of the most prolific xylophone players make his San Diego music debut. SK Kakraba is a specialist of the Ghanaian gyil, a wooden xylophone that’s traditionally played at funerals and religious ceremonies. Kakraba comes from a lineage of expert gyil players, and his Mingei performance will be a must-see for world music fans. Tickets are $20 for general seating, $40 for VIP seating, and can be purchased at centerforworldmusic.org.
1439 El Prado, Balboa Park
Winemakers Series at Valle
Catch the first of a new series highlighting varietals from Baja’s wine valley at Valle restaurant in Oceanside. Starting with Lechuza Wines, the four-course menu will include wine pairings to complement dishes from chef Roberto Alcocer. Lechuza is known for their cabernet, nebbiolo, merlot, and tempranillo. Pricing is $150 per person.
222 North Pacific Street, Oceanside
February 19
Joshua White at Dizzy's San Diego
Southern Californian pianist Joshua White will be performing the music of legendary jazz pianist Thelonious Monk at Dizzy’s San Diego. White was recently awarded a grant from the Shifting Foundation to record three jazz albums back to back, with a trio, a quartet, and a quintet respectively. Before you pick up those three albums (releasing later this year), hear him perform jazz classics solo. The show starts at 8 p.m. and admission is $20 (cash or Venmo) at the door.
1717 Morena Boulevard, Bay Park
Lunar New Year Festival
Hosted by Balboa Park’s House of China, the 2022 Chinese New Year Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 19 and 20. Enjoy a weekend full of food, crafts, and chances to learn more about the importance and history of the Lunar New Year celebration. This year, the annual festival promises lion dancers, calligraphy, and appearances from several Chinese cultural organizations in San Diego.
2191 Pan American Road West, Balboa Park
February 20
Waves of Wellness
Looking for a peaceful way to start your Sunday morning? Head over to Belmont Park for Waves of Wellness. This event begins with a yoga sculpt class hosted by Fit Mission Beach instructor Jerelle Wilson, followed by a glass of bubbly and shopping at pop-ups from Pure Vida, Sage Haven, and Truwild. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and tickets are $35.
3146 Mission Boulevard, Mission Beach
February 21
Bad Boyz of Culinary Showcase
A new culinary event hosted by chef Quinnton Austin of Louisiana Purchase and private chef Kelson Moore is giving up-and-coming Black chefs a chance to showcase their talents. The Bad Boyz of Culinary Showcase takes place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Louisiana Purchase on Monday, February 21. It features a friendly competition between four local chefs who will prepare a four-course meal, and guests can cast their vote for the winner. Tickets are $90 per person with the option to add cocktail pairings.
2305 University Avenue, North Park
