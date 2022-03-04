March 4
Beatrice Rana at Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
As part of their Winter Season 53 piano series, the La Jolla Music Society welcomes Italian pianist Beatrice Rana for a performance on Friday, March 4. The award-winning 29-year old musician will perform classic works of composers Chopin, Debussy, and Stravinsky at La Jolla’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Come see one of the world’s best classical artists in The Baker-Baum Concert Hall before she tours internationally this spring. For more information on ticket pricing visit theconrad.org.
7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
March 4-13
San Diego Theatre Week
Friday, March 4 marks the start of the 7th annual San Diego Theatre Week, celebrating San Diego’s artistic community through various theater performances. Participating organizations like Patio Playhouse, Theater for Young Professionals, and the San Diego Musical Theatre are offering discounts on several theater productions during March. Youth and professional performances, like the San Diego Junior Theatre’s Jungle Book, offer a range of options to support local theater programs. Tickets are being offered at $15, $30 and $45 levels throughout the week.
Friday-Sunday from March 4-May 1
SeaWorld Seven Seas Food Festival
Get an early sample of SeaWorld’s nearly two-month-long weekend culinary festival beginning March 4. With flavors spanning from San Diego to the Mediterranean, enjoy over 150 flavors, craft beers, and wines, including SoCal-inspired options like the Baja style lobster roll and Caribbean-style dishes like the jerked white cheddar mac and cheese. While piling on the food, enjoy explosive live performances from Polynesian fire dancers and Hawaiian hula dancers.
500 Sea World Drive, Mission Bay
March 5-6
CRSSD Festival
CRSSD Festival is bringing the bass back to Waterfront Park on March 5 and 6. The annual music festival’s EDM-centric lineup is filled with rising talents and heavy hitters in the genre like Four Tet and Adam Beyer, along with alternative pop artists like Glass Animals and 070 Shake. Besides getting to experience sets by the shore, ticket holders will have exclusive access to after dark parties happening throughout the city all weekend long. Weekend passes as well as single-day tickets are on sale at dice.fm.
1600 Pacific Highway, Harborview
March 6
Dueling Piano Brunch
The Shout! House on 4th Avenue takes interactive entertainment to the next level with their audience-driven dueling piano battles. This Sunday, they’ll be hosting their very first dueling piano brunch, so trade your shots for mimosas and get your song requests ready. Attendees can sing along to their favorite classic and contemporary tunes and experience something much livelier than the city’s typical brunch options. Tickets are $15 and in limited availability, they can be purchased here.
655 Fourth Avenue, Downtown
