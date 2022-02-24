Now through February 27
Oceanside International Film Festival
Based in Oceanside’s downtown cultural district, the 11th annual Oceanside International Film Festival is rounding out a week full of feature films, short films, and documentaries at Sunshine Brooks Theatre. A few highlights include Bundini, an close-up look at Muhammad Ali’s fabled trainer Drew Bundini Brown, and Nothing in Return, a short film directed by San Diego filmmakers Jesse Barron and Zach Hagy about the highs and lows of skateboarding. Still to come this weekend is Keep It a Secret, a film about the early days of Irish surfing, and The Art Blocks Short Program, showing film shorts from artists around the world. For tickets and screening times, visit osidefilm.org.
217 North Coast Highway, Oceanside
February 25–26, March 1
San Diego Mardi Gras Celebration
Who says you can’t have a proper Mardi Gras celebration outside of the bayou? San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter is aiming to replicate the hard-partying atmosphere of New Orleans’ lively French Quarter with three nights (and early mornings) of masked fun in honor of Fat Tuesday. This bar crawl kicks off Friday, February 25 at American Junkie and traverses 20 of Fifth Avenue’s restaurants, bars, and clubs with happy hour specials, drink tickets, live music, and plenty of time to indulge before Lent begins. Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com or at Club VIP SD.
Fifth Avenue, Gaslamp Quarter
February 25–27
San Diego Jazz Party
You like jazz? Headlined by Los Angeles–based 10-piece jazz band Lizzy & the Triggermen, the 30th annual San Diego Jazz Party is coming to the Hilton San Diego this February 25–27. Besides showcasing love for the genre, San Diego Jazz Party looks to help local high school and college-age jazz musicians pursue their musical aspirations through performances and scholarships. Enjoy a weekend full of soothing jazz performances in an intimate environment that encourages jazz enthusiasts and those just looking for good live music. Visit sdjp.org/schedule for details on ticket pricing.
15575 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
February 26
Soul Swap Meet
Located at Westfield Mission Valley and organized by Creative Vibes, this semimonthly pop-up swap meet emphasizes community gathering and champions Black entrepreneurship. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., pay $3 to get in and spend your Saturday afternoon shopping from more than 100 Black-owned businesses. While perusing the shops, enjoy live music, drinks, food, and a kids’ area for the little ones.
1640 Camino del Rio North, Mission Valley
March 1
Jazz-Latin-Classical Fusion
One of the upcoming shows in the San Diego Symphony’s winter-spring concert season is the Jazz-Latin-Classical Fusion performance, featuring guest trumpeter Pacho Flores. Flores has toured worldwide and is an award-winning soloist who’s known for combining classical and contemporary musical styles. Alongside the San Diego Symphony and fellow guest Paquito D’Rivera, he’ll perform selections from a variety of genres, including D'Rivera's Aires tropicales and a suite from Bohuslav Martinů's La revue de cuisine,at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $50 on sandiegosymphony.org.
7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
