Ahh, ‘tis the season! No, not that holiday season, but rather the greener, smellier one for weed smokers affectionately known as 4/20. In years past, events have been either more hush-hush, owing to the quirks of legalization, or nonexistent, thanks to Covid.
Judging by the sample here, people are out and about in full force once again, and the quality of the gatherings reflects that. This year’s 4/20 events around San Diego include lots of food (naturally), flash tattoos, live music and DJ sets, fairy activations, conservation-themed camping weekends, infused dinners with a sound bath dessert, and one of the best cannabis cups in California.
By a nice quirk of the calendar, the cannabis culture celebration day always falls on or around Earth Day, another beloved celebration for those who love to indulge herbally, so expect some events to touch on both themes.
Here are nine 4/20 events in San Diego to check out this year:
2nd Annual Blaze Under the Stars
The second annual Blaze Under the Stars 4/20 event is exactly what it sounds like an outdoor, weed-friendly super sesh featuring all kinds of different activities, food, music, and art. A live podcast will be recorded by West Side's Very Own (I may or may not be making an appearance) and there will be live DJ sets by Julian Ramirez of Psyco Realm, MindPower DJ Profile, Department, and Winyl Club.
There’ll also be food by Eat Wet Tacos, Flavor lab and many more plus a night market featuring Bling Tooth Gemz specials, 619 star shots, tarot card readings by Goddess Garden, cannabis-inspired flash tattoos by Cryptic Tattoo and The Lower Left, and a participatory Art Night Table hosted by local legends Mike Giant and Brisk One. The event is co-hosted by dispensary Emjay. Pre-registration is required and the event itself is cash-only.
Breathing With Flowers Dinner
Gina Golden, a 15-year cannabis entrepreneur and founder of Golden Goddess Botanicals, is hosting her periodic Breathing With Flowers experience, this time on 4/20 at a private ranch in Temecula. She brings herbal expertise while her partner, Steph, an executive chef from France, who will be serving a three-course meal that utilizes local ingredients like citrus, seasonal produce, honey, olive oil, and artisan bread.
Flower will be provided, and guests will enjoy a sound bath by starlight after dinner. Tickets are limited to 25 guests and can be found here. There’s also an opportunity to rent a room at the ranch and post up overnight.
Farmers Cup 420 Edition
San Diego’s very own cannabis competition, The Farmers Cup, is holding yet another judging panel and awards ceremony. Judging, which is done by each participant based on the package and category chosen, begins just before the holiday on April 18. That means you can have your goods in hand to smoke, vape, dab, and eat the day away on actual 4/20.
As a frequent judge at this competition myself, let me personally endorse joining the festivities. The juice is worth the squeeze. The awards ceremony will be held on May 20.
Church of Herbalism Fairy Sesh & High Above Art Show
Barrio Logan’s Church of Herbalism at NG Apothecary on Logan Avenue is hosting a Fairy Sesh on 4/20 that also doubles as a soft launch of its tea bar. On order will be tea, matcha, and golden milk lattes; mushroom coffee, and custom tea blends. On the cannabis side of things, a full flower and dab bar will be on offer, as well as food from Lety McKenzie of Brujas Cocina, a fairy-themed photo booth, fairy activations, tea leaf readings, and a full charcuterie spread. Tickets are $55 with everything included and can be purchased here.
Church of Herbalism is also hosting a 4/20-themed art show at the same location on 4/15 featuring local artists and their finest weed-tinged creations.
Month-Long Celebrations at Jaxx Cannabis
4/20 is much more than just a single day at Ramona’s Jaxx Cannabis: If customers spend at least $29.99, they can order additional selections from a menu of specially priced $4.20 products all month long. Selections include Lost Farms edibles and Claybourne and Ember Valley flower and pre-rolls.
Additionally, shoppers can receive a $42 ounce when they invest in Weed4thePeople, the crowd fundraising campaign for the dispensary’s parent company—Black, veteran, and San Diegan-owned Prime Harvest (Jaxx’s old moniker). On the day of 4/20, Nomadic Pizza Trolley and Rapido y Sabroso will be serving at the dispensary from 4:20 p.m. to 8 p.m. Festivities include special promotions, goodie bags, and a transportation bus with a special surprise on board.
The Ecological Escapades: Earth Day Community Conservation 2023
Ecopig Labs, local maker of organic plant nutrients, is hosting a 4/20 event and Earth Day-themed conservation weekend at Los Coyotes Campground in Warner Springs on April 22 and 23. The BYO-camping weekend, which is cannabis consumption-friendly, is geared toward fun and educational activities promoting regenerative agriculture, holistic medicine, natural living, and getting people on the 40-hour work week grind out into nature to prove they can still be connected, too.
In addition to a variety of workshops, a $25 VIP ticket features a goodie bag and a shuttle to a nearby Native-owned cannabis dispensary. General admission tickets are free, but people are encouraged to register so the hosts can get an accurate idea of how many guests to expect.
House Show Featuring Blue Hour and The Resinators
Billed as a show at San Diego State University, rock bands Blue Hour and The Resinators are hosting a 4/20 house show on Faber Way near campus (last year, The Resinators played their 4/20 show at THC in OB, where they’ll be playing again this year on 4/25). Doors open at 7 and tickets are $5.
Dispo Deals at March & Ash and Pacabol
March and Ash’s Mission Valley and Vista locations are hosting farmers-market-style events from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m on 4/20. Vendors and food trucks will be set up outdoors, and inside the store, guests can enjoy 25 percent off all products.
Sister dispensary Pacabol opened last August in Chula Vista and will be marking its first 4/20 with an exclusive product drop: Wonderbrett eighths of Northern Lights and 30 percent off storewide, plus a merch drop with new hats. DJs will be spinning all day. First-time customers will also get an eighth for $1 with a $30 minimum purchase.
Nomadic by The Colony & Source Retreat
On 4/20 in Jacumba Hot Springs, event venue and glamping resort Nomadic by The Colony is hosting a 420 retreat with wellness collective Source. Expect a movement ceremony, cooked supper, taco bar, elixir bar, breathwork, a product-laden goodie bag, and more in a consumption-friendly setting. Tickets are $120 with overnight accommodation included.
