October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all month long, San Diego businesses and nonprofits are working together to show their support. Check out these local happenings, and consider donating or getting involved to help make a difference in the fight for a cure and in the lives of breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families.
Celebrate the “power of pink” at La Valencia Hotel
The “Pink Lady” hotel is showing up with a handful of events and specials benefiting Susan G. Komen San Diego. In addition to raising funds for preventive and cure research, they also provide support and resources for local women battling breast cancer. Book a reservation for one of their Pink Tea tastings, offered every Friday this month at 11 a.m. Guests can taste the signature tea along with scones, sweets, and finger sandwiches—10 percent of the proceeds will benefit Susan G. Komen San Diego. Other offerings include a special Pink Lady Champagne cocktail available at La Sala and The Med ($1 from each sale goes to the foundation), and their Pink Package room specials, which come with a bottle of brut rosé. The resort fees for these specials are waived and will be donated as well.
Support Breast Cancer Awareness at Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa
Estancia’s lineup of fall events will benefit the Keep a Breast Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on breast cancer prevention and education through art, activations, events, and action steps. Estancia’s Bridgerton cocktails will benefit the foundation, along with $5 from every Free Flowing massage booked. On October 24, Estancia’s #SelfCareSunday class will be hosted by The Boxing Club, with complimentary cocktails to follow. Those ticket purchases will also benefit the foundation.
Order the Mavericks MargariTaTa at Mavericks Beach Club
The Pacific Beach hangout will be offering a margarita special to benefit the Keep a Breast Foundation all month long. When you order the Mavericks MargariTaTa—made with El Jimador Silver tequila, desert pear, lime juice, and Tajín—$1 will be donated to the foundation.
Donate and get involved with local nonprofits
In addition to the Keep a Breast Foundation and Susan G. Komen San Diego, check out the Shades of Pink Foundation California, which provides assistance to women who are struggling with finances as a result of their breast cancer diagnosis, and the Helen Knoll Foundation, which focuses on breast cancer prevention in young women.
