Explore Art from a Distance
The San Diego Museum of Art
While museum visits may be on hold, Virtual SDMA+ offers a front-row view of the exhibits, performances, and lectures that are still taking place. This month, you can watch the San Diego Ballet and the Natesha School of Bharatanatyam perform original pieces inspired by the museum’s art collection and catch a Halloween-inspired performance by the San Diego Shakespeare Society. On the SDMA mobile app, find virtual tours of the galleries and a chance to experience augmented-reality versions of select works.
Take a Podcast-Guided Walking Tour
Mission Hills Heritage
When the Mission Hills Heritage team had to pause their long-established walking tours, they quickly regrouped to create the next best thing: a podcast. Now, lovers of architecture and design have another way to get outdoors and learn on the go through a self-guided podcast tour of the most notable homes in Mission Hills. From the history of Craftsman bungalows, which originated in India, to the untold stories of the Pioneer Park Cemetery, each episode takes less than an hour to walk you through the surprising history of San Diego and its iconic homes and neighborhoods.
Discover Science in the Digital Space
Fleet Science Center
FLEETtv brings all of the experiments and exhibits of the Fleet Science Center right to your own home. These weekly episodes will walk your mini-scientists through interesting interviews, read-alouds, science fails (hey, it happens), and DIY projects to keep their brains occupied long after the school day is over. The museum also plans to continue their virtual camps and clubs, which are offered at all age levels. Adult viewers can catch cocktail chemistry classes and virtual editions of some of the science center’s most popular events, like The Sky Tonight, an astronomer-led planetarium show that tours the solar system.
