June 1
Pollinators
We’ve been enthralled by the paintings of Charlene Mosley after learning she worked on the Oscar-nominated animated film Loving Vincent. The North Park–based artist will be showcasing new, nature-inspired work at her solo exhibition, Pollinators through July 3.
Sparks Gallery.
June 2
San Diego Fringe Festival
For nearly a decade, the San Diego International Fringe Festival has specialized in lesser known, underground, and downright strange acts from across the performing arts world. Taking place at various local venues over 11 days, these performances are done without any type of censorship or conformity.
Various Venues
June 5
Iron
The Roustabouts Theatre Company closes out its season with the West Coast premiere of Iron (through June 25). This psychological drama explores a family bond that’s been fractured by the criminal justice system and stars a real-life mother and daughter actor duo.
Moxie Theatre
June 7
Rupi Kaur
Canadian poet, Instagram phenomenon, and author of Milk and Honey Rupi Kaur will deliver an impassioned poetry performance. The show uses original music and image projections, and is based on her personal experience with love, loss, community, and her Indian female identity.
Balboa Theatre
June 11
Culture of 4 Summer Street Dance Festival
Step aside to watch the pros perform break dancing and other battle-style competitions at the Culture of 4 San Diego Summer Street Dance Festival.
3191 Labs
San Diego Brew Festival
There’s no possible way to taste all 200 beers from 70 local breweries at the San Diego Brew Festival at Liberty Station, but it’s worth a shot. If not, there’s also 10 food trucks, cover bands, and lawn games to boot.
Liberty Station
June 14
Under the Influence of SoCal
See (and taste!) how various local chefs are directly inspired by San Diego’s bounty of ingredients at Noble House Hotels & Resorts’ Under the Influence of SoCal dinner series. Executive Chef Nick Green of L’Auberge Del Mar’s Adelaide restaurant dishes up this month’s multicourse feast.
L'Auberge Del Mar
June 15
Jazz at the Athenaeum
Catching live music at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library is practically a summer tradition, and the Farrell Family Jazz at the Athenaeum series is a nice kickoff to the season. First up, Kenny Werner and Grégoire Maret pay tribute to jazz great Toots Thielemans; save the date for pianist Andy Milne and his band, Unison, on July 7. The series will continue with four more concerts through July 30.
Athenaeum Music & Arts Library
June 17
Best of North County
Celebrate the top restaurants, breweries, and other businesses north of the 56 at San Diego Magazine’s Best of North County party.
Carlsbad Flower Fields
June 18
San Diego Greek Festival
When in doubt, just shout “Opa!” during the San Diego Greek Festival, held through the weekend. There’ll be plenty of spanakopita to go around.
St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church
Taste Of Gaslamp/Little Italy/Adams Avenue
Speaking of food, expect to pound the pavement this month for three tasting events. First, the annual Taste of Gaslamp is a self-guided food tour across 16 city blocks. Undeniably an established neighborhood tradition, there’s also the Taste of Little Italy June 21–22 and Taste of Adams Avenue on June 26.
Various Venues
June 21
Freestyle Love Supreme
Theatre lovers will definitely want to check out this new hip-hop musical. The brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, and Anthony Veneziale, it’s an improv-style comedy that’s also the subject of a Hulu documentary. Through July 10.
The Old Globe
