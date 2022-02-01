Things to Do in February - A.I.M.

February 1-28

San Diego Museum Month

Get your culture fix for half the price during San Diego Museum Month, when more than 40 participating museums throughout the county offer discounted admission.

Various Venues

February 2

An Untitled Love

Contemporary dance company A.I.M By Kyle Abraham presents this performance, set to R&B music from D’Angelo.

Balboa Theatre

February 5

Trouble in Mind

A depiction of a Black actress and multiracial cast facing challenges on Broadway in this play set in 1955 (through March 13). 

The Old Globe

February 9-20

32nd annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival

See the best cinematic work by and about the Jewish community—both in person and virtually.

Various Venues/Virtual

February 12-13

San Diego Chinese New Year Fair

Head down to the Gaslamp to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

Gaslamp Quarter

February 12-20

Così fan tutte

San Diego Opera presents Mozart’s Così fan tutte (“All Women Do It”), about a bachelor who places bets on his theory that all women have wandering eyes. 

Civic Theatre

Things to do in February - Valentine's Run

February 13

Coronado Valentine’s Day 10K

Jog to your heart’s content at this 10K, 5K, and 1-mile run, which also serves as a matchmaking event, since your bib color lets others know your relationship status. 

Coronado

February 17

El Borracho

Catch the world premiere of this play, detailing one family’s story of saying farewell to their alcoholic patriarch (through March 20).

The Old Globe

Things to do in February - Justin Bieber

February 18

Justin Bieber

Tell friends your only “intentions” are to see the pop star in concert on his Justice World Tour.

Pechanga Arena 

February 19-20

Black Comix Day

Mix and mingle with professional Black artists and writers from the comic book industry during Black Comix Day, held through the weekend. 

WorldBeat Center

Things to Do in February - Harlem Globetrotters

February 20

Harlem Globetrotters

Admire high-flying basketball stunts when the Globetrotters take over Pechanga Arena on their Spread Game Tour.

Pechanga Arena

Things to do in February - Writers Symposium

February 22-25

Writer’s Symposium by the Sea

Attend the Writer’s Symposium by the Sea at  for workshops, a filmmaker event, and interviews with award-winning guests Nadia Bolz-Weber, David Brooks, and Cornel West.

Point Loma Nazarene University

February 25-27

San Diego Jazz Party

Join the party to hear classic musicians from around the globe.

Hilton San Diego Del Mar 

Things to Do in San Diego - Taylor Tomlinson

February 26

Taylor Tomlinson 

Laugh along with the stand-up comedian (and Temecula native!) on her Deal With It Tour.

Balboa Theatre

