February 1-28
San Diego Museum Month
Get your culture fix for half the price during San Diego Museum Month, when more than 40 participating museums throughout the county offer discounted admission.
Various Venues
February 2
An Untitled Love
Contemporary dance company A.I.M By Kyle Abraham presents this performance, set to R&B music from D’Angelo.
Balboa Theatre
February 5
Trouble in Mind
A depiction of a Black actress and multiracial cast facing challenges on Broadway in this play set in 1955 (through March 13).
The Old Globe
February 9-20
32nd annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival
See the best cinematic work by and about the Jewish community—both in person and virtually.
Various Venues/Virtual
February 12-13
San Diego Chinese New Year Fair
Head down to the Gaslamp to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.
Gaslamp Quarter
February 12-20
Così fan tutte
San Diego Opera presents Mozart’s Così fan tutte (“All Women Do It”), about a bachelor who places bets on his theory that all women have wandering eyes.
Civic Theatre
February 13
Coronado Valentine’s Day 10K
Jog to your heart’s content at this 10K, 5K, and 1-mile run, which also serves as a matchmaking event, since your bib color lets others know your relationship status.
Coronado
February 17
El Borracho
Catch the world premiere of this play, detailing one family’s story of saying farewell to their alcoholic patriarch (through March 20).
The Old Globe
February 18
Justin Bieber
Tell friends your only “intentions” are to see the pop star in concert on his Justice World Tour.
Pechanga Arena
February 19-20
Black Comix Day
Mix and mingle with professional Black artists and writers from the comic book industry during Black Comix Day, held through the weekend.
WorldBeat Center
February 20
Harlem Globetrotters
Admire high-flying basketball stunts when the Globetrotters take over Pechanga Arena on their Spread Game Tour.
Pechanga Arena
February 22-25
Writer’s Symposium by the Sea
Attend the Writer’s Symposium by the Sea at for workshops, a filmmaker event, and interviews with award-winning guests Nadia Bolz-Weber, David Brooks, and Cornel West.
Point Loma Nazarene University
February 25-27
San Diego Jazz Party
Join the party to hear classic musicians from around the globe.
Hilton San Diego Del Mar
February 26
Taylor Tomlinson
Laugh along with the stand-up comedian (and Temecula native!) on her Deal With It Tour.
Balboa Theatre
