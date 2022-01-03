Things to Do - simon and garfunkel story

January 6

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Sing along to hits like “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge over Troubled Water” at this concert-style production.

Balboa Theatre

January 7

Whitney Cummings

Laugh along with the stand-up comedian when her Touch Me Tour comes to town

Balboa Theatre

Things to Do in January - Brew Fest

January 8

San Diego Brew Festival

Sip your way through the San Diego Brew Festival, where more than 70 breweries will serve over 200 beers alongside food trucks, lawn games, and live bands.

Liberty Station

January 12

Desperate Measures

This musical comedy puts a creative spin on Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure (through February 6).

North Coast Repertory Theatre

January 13-17

Shen Yun

The performing arts company presents a colorful and artistic glimpse into ancient China.

California Center for the Arts, Escondido. 

January 14-17

Big Salsa Festival

The weekend includes classes, performances, and a kickoff party.

San Diego Marriott Mission Valley

January 14

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Check out this exhibit, which uses projection technology to bring the famed artist’s words and dreams to life (through March 6).

Del Mar Fairgrounds

January 15-16

Monster Jam

Rev your engines and prepare for high-flying stunts (held through the weekend).

Petco Park

January 17

Martin Luther King Day Celebration

Civil rights take the spotlight during this celebration, honoring the life and

legacy of the iconic activist.

World Beat Center

January 20

Alonzo King Lines Ballet 

The dance company takes the stage to perform their athletic and artistic

repertoire.

Civic Theatre

Things to Do in January - Disney on Ice

January 20-23  

Disney on Ice Presents Dream Big

Four days of figure skating, featuring Disney favorites from Elsa to Moana.

Pechanga Arena

Things to Do in January - Farmers Open

January 26-29

Farmers Insurance Open

Watch pros tee up for the four-day tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course, which this year concludes on a Saturday for the first time.

Torrey Pines Golf Course

January 29

Pure Project Sixth Anniversary Party

Raise a glass during the brewery's anniversary party at their Vista brewery and taproom.

Pure Project Taproom, Vista

January 29

Hanohano Huki Ocean Challenge 

Paddle out for the challenge in Mission Bay, which is open to all skill levels and paddle sports.

Mission Bay

