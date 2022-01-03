January 6
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Sing along to hits like “Mrs. Robinson” and “Bridge over Troubled Water” at this concert-style production.
Balboa Theatre
January 7
Whitney Cummings
Laugh along with the stand-up comedian when her Touch Me Tour comes to town
Balboa Theatre
January 8
San Diego Brew Festival
Sip your way through the San Diego Brew Festival, where more than 70 breweries will serve over 200 beers alongside food trucks, lawn games, and live bands.
Liberty Station
January 12
Desperate Measures
This musical comedy puts a creative spin on Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure (through February 6).
North Coast Repertory Theatre
January 13-17
Shen Yun
The performing arts company presents a colorful and artistic glimpse into ancient China.
California Center for the Arts, Escondido.
January 14-17
Big Salsa Festival
The weekend includes classes, performances, and a kickoff party.
San Diego Marriott Mission Valley
January 14
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Check out this exhibit, which uses projection technology to bring the famed artist’s words and dreams to life (through March 6).
Del Mar Fairgrounds
January 15-16
Monster Jam
Rev your engines and prepare for high-flying stunts (held through the weekend).
Petco Park
January 17
Martin Luther King Day Celebration
Civil rights take the spotlight during this celebration, honoring the life and
legacy of the iconic activist.
World Beat Center
January 20
Alonzo King Lines Ballet
The dance company takes the stage to perform their athletic and artistic
repertoire.
Civic Theatre
January 20-23
Disney on Ice Presents Dream Big
Four days of figure skating, featuring Disney favorites from Elsa to Moana.
Pechanga Arena
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
Watch pros tee up for the four-day tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course, which this year concludes on a Saturday for the first time.
Torrey Pines Golf Course
January 29
Pure Project Sixth Anniversary Party
Raise a glass during the brewery's anniversary party at their Vista brewery and taproom.
Pure Project Taproom, Vista
January 29
Hanohano Huki Ocean Challenge
Paddle out for the challenge in Mission Bay, which is open to all skill levels and paddle sports.
Mission Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.