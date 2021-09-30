October 1-3
Oktoberfest
Don’t miss out on a fun weekend of food, music, and activities for all ages.
La Mesa Village
October 1-31
The Haunted Trail
The Haunted Trail is back to scaring all who enter with a mile-long path of some of horror’s most iconic characters (we see you, Pennywise). See it all month long excluding Mondays and select Tuesdays.
Balboa Park
October 2
Brick or Treat
Starting on the 2nd and continuing on every Saturday of the month you can enjoy Halloween-themed dance parties, sweet treats, and more.
Legoland
October 2-3
Mission Fed ArtWalk
ArtWalk returns this year with another weekend packed with live music, dance performances, and the chance to meet local and regional artists (and purchase their work!).
Little Italy
October 9
Taste of North Park
Check out the best food and drinks North Park has to offer—the self- guided tour offers over 40 food samples!
North Park
October 9-10
La Jolla Art and Wine Festival
Check out local artists, enjoy a beer-and-wine garden, and put your name down for the silent auction.
La Jolla Village Square
October 15-16
Blended Festival
Enjoy live music from The Chainsmokers, Nelly, and more. The over-21 event will also have gourmet bites and wine tastings.
Spanish Landing Park
October 21
Beach Cleanup
Join the Surfrider foundation in cleaning up our beaches—this week’s cleanup will be held at Moonlight Beach starting at 9 a.m.
Moonlight Beach
October 23
SoCal Taco Fest
Celebrate all that San Diego holds dear at the SoCal Taco Fest. Make the rounds for the 20 taco booths at Waterfront Park and be sure to stop by the margarita tent to quench your thirst.
Waterfront Park
October 23-24
The Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series
The Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series will take San Diego by foot through Balboa Park and downtown. See who gets the medal for the marathon, half marathon, and 5K!
Balboa Park
October 21-31
The Trail at Petco Park
The Trail leads guests through a spooky pumpkin patch fit for all ages. Along the way, stop at activity booths to collect toys and (most importantly) candy!
Petco Park
October 29
Trick-or-Treat on India Street
Bring the kids in their Halloween costumes to Trick-or-Treat on India Street, where local businesses will pass out candy to all dressed-up ghosts and ghouls.
Little Italy
