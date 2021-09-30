Things to Do - Oktoberfest

October 1-3

Oktoberfest

Don’t miss out on a fun weekend of food, music, and activities for all ages.

La Mesa Village

October 1-31

The Haunted Trail

The Haunted Trail is back to scaring all who enter with a mile-long path of some of horror’s most iconic characters (we see you, Pennywise). See it all month long excluding Mondays and select Tuesdays.

Balboa Park

October 2

Brick or Treat

Starting on the 2nd and continuing on every Saturday of the month you can enjoy Halloween-themed dance parties, sweet treats, and more.

Legoland

Things to Do - Artwalk

A guitar designed by Jason Mraz will be auctioned off at this year's Mission Federal ArtWalk

October 2-3

Mission Fed ArtWalk

ArtWalk returns this year with another weekend packed with live music, dance performances, and the chance to meet local and regional artists (and purchase their work!).

Little Italy

Things to Do - Taste of North Park

October 9

Taste of North Park

Check out the best food and drinks North Park has to offer—the self- guided tour offers over 40 food samples!

North Park

Things to Do - Art and Wine Fest

October 9-10

La Jolla Art and Wine Festival

Check out local artists, enjoy a beer-and-wine garden, and put your name down for the silent auction.

La Jolla Village Square

October 15-16

Blended Festival 

Enjoy live music from The Chainsmokers, Nelly, and more. The over-21 event will also have gourmet bites and wine tastings.

Spanish Landing Park

October 21

Beach Cleanup

Join the Surfrider foundation in cleaning up our beaches—this week’s cleanup will be held at Moonlight Beach starting at 9 a.m.

Moonlight Beach

October 23

SoCal Taco Fest

Celebrate all that San Diego holds dear at the SoCal Taco Fest. Make the rounds for the 20 taco booths at Waterfront Park and be sure to stop by the margarita tent to quench your thirst.

Waterfront Park

Things to Do - Rock and Roll Running

October 23-24

The Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series

The Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series will take San Diego by foot through Balboa Park and downtown. See who gets the medal for the marathon, half marathon, and 5K!

Balboa Park

October 21-31

The Trail at Petco Park

The Trail leads guests through a spooky pumpkin patch fit for all ages. Along the way, stop at activity booths to collect toys and (most importantly) candy!

Petco Park

Things to Do - Trick or Treat

October 29

Trick-or-Treat on India Street

Bring the kids in their Halloween costumes to Trick-or-Treat on India Street, where local businesses will pass out candy to all dressed-up ghosts and ghouls.

Little Italy

