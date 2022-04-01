April 2
Uncorked Wine Festival
Let’s all pretend we can identify the top notes of more than 150 types of vino from over 55 wineries during the wine fest, with food trucks, a live DJ, and bay views.
Spanish Landing Park
North Park Festival of Beer
Get a taste of more than 50 San Diego breweries at the annual beer fest—held
in front of The Lafayette Hotel—with live music, food vendors, and local art.
North Park
April 7
Journey
“Don’t Stop Believin’” in the rock legends as they perform at Pechanga Arena with Toto on their Freedom Tour. People who don’t adore Journey are wrong.
Pechanga Arena
April 9
Taste of Hillcrest
Come hungry for a sampling of over 25 neighborhood eateries. It’s self-guided, so you can escape from slow eaters at your discretion.
Hillcrest
April 10
Brunch Bash
Day party instead of housework? Banana bread with espresso mascarpone? Chilaquiles and wild bloody marys? Do not miss our annual brunch event.
Carmel Mountain Ranch Estate
April 12-17
Tootsie
The legend returns. The comedic musical Tootsie follows an erratic actor whose bad rep forces him to pose as a woman to find work.
Civic Theatre
April 19
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
A reimagination of the lord of dance choreography’s original Broadway production.
The Old Globe (through May 29).
April 23
Linda Vista Multi-Cultural Fair & Parade
Head to this local street fair for food, entertainment, folk art, and more—livening up the space between Comstock and Ulric streets.
Linda Vista
April 24
EarthFair
Think globally, act in Balboa Park. The greatest park on earth turns into a sprawling bazaar full of ways to live a more sustainable, future-positive life.
Balboa Park
April 28
Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends
Now that your little one wants to be Nathan Chen, cement that love of ice skating with this rinkside performance.
Pechanga Arena (through May 1).
April 30
Adams Avenue Unplugged
Every nook and cranny of a neighborhood becomes a stage for this local music festival, when over 100 musicians will play in restaurants, bars, and galleries over a 10-hour stretch.
Normal Heights
Mission Federal ArtWalk
Browse (and buy!) artwork from over 300 artists at the two-day art fair in Little Italy. This year’s event will include an auction of custom-designed vinyl records to benefit ArtReach San Diego.
Little Italy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.