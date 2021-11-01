November 1-2
Dia de los Muertos
Old Town explodes with colorful tributes, displays, and Mexican traditions.
Fiesta de Reyes courtyard
November 4-11
Fleet Week San Diego
The annual tradition honors the military with eight days of demonstrations, ship tours, and more, ending with a special Veterans Day boat parade.
Various venues
November 5-6
Breeders' Cup
Make your way to Del Mar’s seaside racetrack to cheer on your favorite horse at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. This is the second time the prestigious 14-race event is being held there.
Del Mar Racetrack
November 6-15
San Diego Beer Week
Celebrate the city’s craft beer scene, where more than 150 independent craft breweries will pour their best brews over 10 days.
Various venues
November 7
Donut Fest San Diego
Start your Sunday on a sweet note with donut samples and beer
tastings.
Barrio Logan
November 10
Whiskey and Wine Bash
Take a seat under the stars and enjoy a fall feast of delicious food and drinks at the Whiskey and Wine Bash. Whiskey, bourbon, and wine tastings are a must!
Estancia La Jolla
November 11-14
San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival
The San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival is back this year with San Diego and Baja’s top chefs, global wines, craft beer, and much more.
Various venues
November 20
Masters of Photography: The Garner Collection
The newest exhibit premiering at the San Diego Museum of Art features more than 100 works of some of the medium’s greats, like Ansel Adams and Frank Eugene.
San Diego Museum of Art
November 20-21
Audiotistic San Diego
Lovers of hip-hop, electronic, and turntable music should make their way to this music fest.
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
November 25
Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
Before you fill your plate with yams and mashed potatoes, take part in San Diego’s longest-standing Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The annual 5K, which is back in person this year, raises money to provide meals for homeless San Diegans through the Father Joe’s Villages meal program.
Balboa Park
November 26–28
San Diego Jazz Fest
Swing to a wide range of sounds from more than a dozen bands, including blues, gospel, and ragtime.
Town and Country San Diego
