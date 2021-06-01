June 1
Roots & Vines Wine and Art Gallery Shoppe Opening
Shop wine and art in one place at the new Roots & Vines Wine and Art Gallery, opening this month at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall. The multipurpose shop will store award-winning South African wines made by Black women and showcase artwork available for purchase from San Diego’s Southeast Art Team. Monday through Thursday, the shop will host evening wine tastings accompanied by live music, and on Saturdays, stop in for Paint & Sip classes from 4 to 6 p.m.
1640 Camino Del Rio North, Mission Valley
June 5
Grand Reopening at Liberty Call Distilling Co.
This Barrio Logan distillery opened in the thick of the pandemic last year and quickly changed course to produce sanitizer for San Diego. Join them for their grand reopening on June 5, a bourbon release party where you can be the first to sample their four-year-old wheated bourbon and check out the tasting room and patio. Reservations required.
1985 National Avenue, Barrio Logan
June 5, 12, 19, and 26
Moonlight Cinema at One Paseo
Start your summer on the right note with an outdoor movie at One Paseo’s Moonlight Cinema. Every Saturday in June, head to the lawn behind Harland Brewery to catch a movie under the stars. The lineup will start with Raya and the Last Dragon on June 5 and end with The Princess Bride on June 26. Be sure to bring your own blankets and chairs, and check out the offerings from One Paseo’s restaurants and breweries to keep you full during your flick.
3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley
June 9–July 4
Becoming Dr. Ruth at North Coast Rep
Learn the story behind one of America’s most beloved cultural icons. In this solo show, six-time Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh stars as the witty, wise, and unapologetically candid Dr. Ruth as she revisits her personal history and some of the most notable moments from the past century. This show is available for streaming online; reserve your tickets ahead of time.
June 12
Lagree Classes at InterContinental San Diego
Get your sweat on at this bayside hotel’s outdoor deck. As part of their ongoing outdoor fitness classes, the InterContinental is hosting four live Lagree classes with Lagree creator Sebastien Lagree. These 45-minute classes are high-intensity, low-impact workouts focusing on core and muscle strengthening and muscular endurance.
901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero
June 15
June Gloom Hazy IPA
Beat the June gloom with a craft brew this year. To celebrate the state’s reopening, Gravity Heights is bringing back cans of their popular Hazy IPA. Purchase a four-pack to go or order it on tap over some share plates at the beer garden in Sorrento Valley.
9920 Pacific Heights Boulevard, Sorrento Valley
June 16
Virtual Discussion on the Black Lives Matter Movement
Join the San Diego History Center for a virtual discussion with Damion Thomas. Thomas, the curator of sports for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, will be leading viewers through a thought exercise and discussion on how Black Lives Matter started and grew into the global movement it is today. This talk is the latest in the history center’s ongoing virtual series covering a wide range of historical topics.
June 18–20
Art Alive at The San Diego Museum of Art
For its 40th anniversary, Art Alive returns with more stunning floral interpretations of the museum’s many artworks. Throughout the weekend there’ll be a mix of in-person and virtual festivities taking place, starting with the Open Air Floral Affair—where the floral exhibit will move out in front of the museum with outdoor activities, art installations, and light bites. Online, the museum will also offer a 360-degree tour of the exhibit, a silent auction, and DIY workshops.
1450 El Prado, Balboa Park
June 19
San Diego Loyal SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Take to the stands to cheer on the San Diego Loyal in their first game of the season that’s open to the public. The match also marks the two-year anniversary of the soccer team’s launch, and they’re celebrating with giveaways, live music, and other festivities before and after the game.
5998 Alcala Park, University of San Diego
June 22–23
Taste of Little Italy
Now celebrating its 13th year, Taste of Little Italy returns this month to showcase the flavors of the neighborhood’s top dining and drinking spots over two days. After you book your tickets, check into the Piazza della Famiglia to pick up your Taste Passport, then head out to each of your restaurant stops. Participating restaurants include Monello, Not Not Tacos, The Crack Shack, Davanti Enoteca, and Pali Wine Co.
June 27
Gin & Glutes at Estancia La Jolla
As part of their #SelfCareSunday series, Estancia is hosting a Gin & Glutes class with YogaSix. First, stretch it out in a 45-minute workout; then, rest and recover with complimentary drinks and snacks by the pool. Also included in your ticket is parking and a 20-percent discount for the hotel’s award-winning restaurant Mustangs & Burros.
9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.