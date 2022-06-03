June 2-12
San Diego International Fringe Festival
Featuring shows from the world’s best fringe performers, the San Diego International Fringe Festival celebrates the many unconventional artists performing on the “fringe.” These unpredictable performances have no restrictions as venues like the Centro Cultural de la Raza and Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre play host to the countless wacky and absurd entertainers around Balboa Park. Get your tickets here.
1549 El Prado, Balboa Park
June 3-5
Festa Do Espírito Santo
From Friday through Sunday, San Diego’s Portuguese community will celebrate the memory of Queen St. Isabel in the annual Festa Do Espírito Santo (“Festival of the Holy Spirit”). This year marks the 112th Festa in San Diego, and like previous commemorations, they will crown a new queen and parade through Point Loma. As a perfect harmony of culture and Catholicism, there will be food, music and Portuguese pride rolling through the neighborhood all weekend long.
2818 Avenida De Portugal, Point Loma
June 3
Traffic Jams: Ed Kornhauser Trio
Instead of spending your Friday afternoon stuck in rush hour traffic, pull over to The Conrad and listen to an hour of live jazz outside in their Wu Tsai QRT.yrd. Hosted by the La Jolla Music Society, their Traffic Jams series will be offering free live jazz performances on the First Friday of June and July from 4:30-5:30 p.m., with the first show courtesy of the Ed Kornhauser Jazz Trio. Along with the Traffic Jams series, LJMS will also be hosting Midday Classics which will switch out jazz for classical music on Wednesday, June 15.
7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
June 3
Agave Fest
Get away for a day at Estancia La Jolla Hotel and Spa for their delectable Agave Fest, an evening packed with music, drinks and live entertainment. Tickets include unlimited Baja-inspired dishes like ceviche, oysters and coconut orange flan and the chance to try agave-based Mexican spirits like Casamigos, Patron and La Luna Mezcal, along with access to live performances and raffle giveaways. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased here.
9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla
June 4 - July 31
Primordial Refuge
The Institute of Contemporary Art North will be featuring Primordial Refuge, a project of local artist Aaron Glasson made solely with biodegradable material. The two galleries will feature paintings made from eco-friendly materials, and structures made with day-to-day objects with a focus on how art can be used to answer challenging questions about environmental crises. The main pieces of exhibit are the Migration Home One, an adaptive environmentally friendly mobile home, and the Sumbiology Archive, an interactive library featuring ecological books and intending to elicit a community response. The opening reception and artist talk will take place June 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Glasson’s work will remain on display until the end of July.
1550 South El Camino Real, Encinitas
June 4 - September 4
Voices from the Rez
The La Jolla Historical Society’s newest exhibition highlights the works of ten Native American artists residing on reservations in San Diego and Riverside Counties. These works span music, fashion, writing and painting analyze Indigenous community, culture and traditions while acknowledging Indigenous futures in a changed world. The exhibit will be open for three months with the opening reception taking place this Friday at 6 p.m. Register to attend here.
780 Prospect Street, La Jolla
June 4
Women’s Museum of California Grand Opening
Come celebrate the grand opening of the Women’s Museum of California’s new Southeast San Diego Center this Saturday. Enjoy free admission to the museum from 12-4 p.m. and experience artwork from San Diego and Tijuana artists, the history of “craftivism,” and women's suffrage-inspired hats and signs. June 4 also marks the premiere of the “Crafting Feminism: Textiles of the Women’s Movement” exhibit which shows the historical progression of feminism through textiles.
404 Euclid Avenue, Chollas View
June 5 – July 10
The Taming of the Shrew
Director Shana Cooper brings her acclaimed contemporary take on Shakespeare’s beloved comedy to The Old Globe for over a month of performances beginning this Sunday. The Taming of the Shrew follows a story of love, power and manipulation which pokes fun at relationships and the battle of the sexes. Showing inside the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, Cooper’s refreshing spin on the age-old classic brings loads of modernity to the story that’ll be sure to engage all audiences.
1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park
June 5
San Diego French Film Festival Opening Night
Alliance Francaise of San Diego’s upcoming film festival is hosting their opening night celebration of French cinema this Sunday at The Lot La Jolla. Enjoy a viewing of the culinary film “Delicious” set during Revolutionary-era France, followed by a Q&A and and an after-party with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and music. Following this event, a wide assortment of French-language films including documentaries and short films from France, Canada and Mali will be available to stream for a week from June 6 to June 12.
7611 Fay Avenue, La Jolla
June 5
Pilates & Palomas
Spend your morning working out at Lakehouse Hotel & Resort and then relax for the rest of the afternoon. Pilates & Palomas begins with a pilates class led by Club Pilates but once that’s done, feel free to unwind and enjoy complimentary cocktails by one of the resort’s sparkling pools or spa tubs. The $35 tickets also grant visitors a 20-percent discount at their restaurant The Grill and a day-long pool pass. Tickets can be purchased here.
1025 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos
