Things to Do September

San Diego Blues Festival

September 5

Chelsea Handler

Let the comedian and talk-show host keep the mood light at her comedy show at Humphreys.

Humphreys Outdoor Concerts by the Bay

September 11

20th Anniversary 9/11 Ceremony

Join the USS Midway in paying a special tribute to those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

USS Midway Museum

September 11

San Diego Blues Festival

Blues fans should head to the Embarcadero to enjoy the best of the genre.

Embarcadero Marina Park North

Things to Do - Spirits Festival

September 11–12

San Diego Spirits Festival

Cocktail lovers won’t want to miss the 12th annual San Diego Spirits Festival, which puts our city’s booming craft cocktail scene in the spotlight. 

Port Pavilion Broadway Fair

September 17–19

San Diego Bayfair

The world’s fastest boats will cruise across Mission Bay over three days with craft beer and barbecue to satisfy the spectators.

Mission Bay

September 18

Beats at the Beach

Presented by Magic 92.5, Beats at the Beach kicks it back to the ’90s with performances by Naughty by Nature, Sir Mix-a-Lot, and Tone Loc, along with a ’90s fashion show, graffiti artists, and dancers.

Belmont Park

September 19

San Diego EarthFair

Celebrate Mother Nature at this event, which will showcase over 300 vendors, 11 exhibits, food and beer gardens, and much more.

Balboa Park

Things to Do - Padres

September 21–23

San Diego Padres vs. the San Francisco Giants

Root for the home team during this three-day faceoff. Batter up!

Petco Park

Things to do - lantern festival

September 25

Water Lantern Festival

Meditate as glowing lights float across Santee Lakes. Your ticket comes with your own floating lantern kit (and covers the cost for retrieval and cleanup after the event).

Santee Lakes

