September 5
Chelsea Handler
Let the comedian and talk-show host keep the mood light at her comedy show at Humphreys.
Humphreys Outdoor Concerts by the Bay
September 11
20th Anniversary 9/11 Ceremony
Join the USS Midway in paying a special tribute to those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.
USS Midway Museum
September 11
San Diego Blues Festival
Blues fans should head to the Embarcadero to enjoy the best of the genre.
Embarcadero Marina Park North
September 11–12
San Diego Spirits Festival
Cocktail lovers won’t want to miss the 12th annual San Diego Spirits Festival, which puts our city’s booming craft cocktail scene in the spotlight.
Port Pavilion Broadway Fair
September 17–19
San Diego Bayfair
The world’s fastest boats will cruise across Mission Bay over three days with craft beer and barbecue to satisfy the spectators.
Mission Bay
September 18
Beats at the Beach
Presented by Magic 92.5, Beats at the Beach kicks it back to the ’90s with performances by Naughty by Nature, Sir Mix-a-Lot, and Tone Loc, along with a ’90s fashion show, graffiti artists, and dancers.
Belmont Park
September 19
San Diego EarthFair
Celebrate Mother Nature at this event, which will showcase over 300 vendors, 11 exhibits, food and beer gardens, and much more.
Balboa Park
September 21–23
San Diego Padres vs. the San Francisco Giants
Root for the home team during this three-day faceoff. Batter up!
Petco Park
September 25
Water Lantern Festival
Meditate as glowing lights float across Santee Lakes. Your ticket comes with your own floating lantern kit (and covers the cost for retrieval and cleanup after the event).
Santee Lakes
