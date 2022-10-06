October 1
HalGLOWeen at the San Diego Zoo
Every weekend in October, the San Diego Zoo is hosting a light-up Halloween spectacular with plenty of family-friendly entertainment that’s free with admission. This includes performances from Dr. Zoolittle and the HalGLOWeen Bubble Dance Party where kids can listen to halloween songs as tons of bubbles float all around them. Kids age 11 and younger can enter for free throughout the month and are encouraged to come in their best Halloween costume. HalGLOWeen will roll on from 5-9 p.m. every Friday through Sunday throughout the month, except Sunday, October 30. | 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park
October 6
Wu-Tang and Nas at Petco Park
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will grace the stage at Gallagher Park Thursday night for a show that any old-school hip-hop fan in San Diego won’t want to miss. The iconic Staten Island rap crew and the illustrious rapper from Queensbridge will run through all their hits at the latest stop on their NY State of Mind Tour. This show will also feature a special performance from the legendary Busta Rhymes who will bring lots of intensity to the show. Purchase your tickets here. | 100 Park Boulevard, Downtown
The Scream Zone
The Scream Zone will be boasting horrific attractions on select nights throughout October including a haunted hayride, the Hell-Billy Hootenanny and “The Passage” - a new labyrinth with many terrifying twists and turns. If you’re too scared to enter any of the haunts, you can enter The Scream Zone free of charge and still enjoy the food vendors, take advantage of photo opportunities and venture to the Spirit Lounge Bar. The Scream Zone will be open for terrors every day from October 6-31 (except Oct. 10, 11, 17, 24) and tickets can be purchased here. | 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar
October 8
Pumpkin Express
The Pumpkin Express Halloween Celebration promises a very special train ride through the most scenic areas of San Diego and the Arizona Railway on Saturdays and Sundays this month. Trains will depart throughout the afternoon from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through October in decorated vintage rail cars starting off at Campo Depot. Passengers are encouraged to arrive in costume and once let off at the display building, expect to find a pumpkin patch where kids can decorate and stroll through the seasonal decorations. Pumpkins are included with every toddler and child ticket, and additional pumpkins can be purchased for $5 each. | 750 Depot Street, Campo
Autumn Festival at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
While HalGLOWeen lights up the zoo throughout the month on Saturdays and Sundays, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park celebrates the emergence of fall with the Autumn Festival. Featuring live country music, seasonal food at Safari Park restaurants, plenty of educational experiences and highlights that fit the sounds and sights of the new season. Find tickets here. | 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido
Taste of North Park
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, explore the best culinary creations that North Park has to offer during the Taste of North Park. More than 15 local breweries, distilleries and beverage vendors like North Park Beer Co. will be in attendance along with over 40 restaurants, including neighborhood favorite Tabu Shabu offering vegan options, with plenty of samples to indulge in. Food and drink tickets (for ages 21 and up) come with as many samples as you’d like, and if you’d just like one or the other, there are $25 drink tickets and $45 food tickets being sold as well. | University Avenue & 30th Street, North Park
October 8-9
La Jolla Art & Wine Festival
The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival brings together regional and international artists and wines for a free weekend festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown La Jolla. The festival will feature a wine and beer garden featuring more than 35 international wineries, local craft breweries and distilleries offering craft beer and spirits. With the works of over 160 artists being featured, expect to see mediums like painting, sculpture, jewelry design, fine glass and photography. In addition, there will be a two-day silent auction, 15 pet adoption stations and several artists on stage throughout the festival, including the SD Opera. | Girard Avenue and Prospect Street, La Jolla
Fashion Week San Diego 2022
Fashion Week San Diego returns for the 15th consecutive year with a weekend full of events and entertainment. It kicks off Saturday night at the Andaz Hotel in Downtown San Diego with their fall runway show hosted by local tv personalities Jodi Kodesh and Johnathan Harris and will highlight original designs from 10 international designers and entertainment from comedian Jason Stuart and live music from Billy the Kid. Sunday’s events boast a trunk show and awards ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. allowing attendees the chance to shop the runway fashion and enjoy brunch on the hotel rooftop. Tickets can be found here. | 600 F Street, Gaslamp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.