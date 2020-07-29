August 1
SD Loyal
San Diego’s newest sports team continues their inaugural season in top form, sitting first in USL Championship Group B. Matches can be streamed on ESPN+ or watched on The CW San Diego.
August 1–16
11th Annual Twainfest
A growing San Diego tradition, Twainfest returns this year with a modified format to support social distancing. Instead of gathering in Old Town, 21 performers are recording 19th century American literature and sending it out via email.
Free to register online
August 3
Padres Baseball
MLB is back in a modified format, cutting out half the games and excluding fans and nonessential personnel from the stadiums. The Padres start their first series in August against the Dodgers on the 3rd.
6:10 p.m. on Fox Sports and Fox Sports GO
August 4, 11, 18, 25
Speed Reading Class San Diego
Speed reading might not be the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of useful self-improvement, but it can make a big difference. President Kennedy was a proponent, and anyone who has to read a lot stands to benefit.
Free to register, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
August 7
Live! Painting in a Pandemic
For the creatively inclined, artist Leslie Pierce is conducting an oil painting demo on Instagram Live. You’ll need your own brushes, canvas, and paint, but the class is free and after the demo there will be an artist talk.
Free stream, 6–8 p.m.
August 14
San Diego Video Speed Dating - Filter Off
You might think that dating is impossible in times like these, but think again. After downloading the app, you’ll get three 90-second dates based on your preferences.
Free app, 8–9 p.m.
August 15
Clean Canyons for a Clean Coast Virtual Cleanup
Here’s another charitable event for August: I Love a Clean San Diego is hosting a neighborhood cleanup for residents of the City Heights area. Instead of meeting up and cleaning as a group like usual, participants will be assigned an area via the internet in order to avoid gatherings.
Free to register, 8 a.m.–11 a.m.
August 20
Sips for Seniors Virtual Happy Hour
If you are looking for a good deed and some fun at the same time, Serving Seniors is hosting a virtual happy hour to support San Diego County seniors. There will be a prize drawing, a live auction, and testimony from local seniors about the impact of COVID-19 on their lives.
Free to register, 5 p.m.
August 23
Bike the Bay 2.0 (Virtual)
Another classic San Diego event that has been modified to accommodate for the pandemic, Bike the Bay will continue in an updated form. Instead of riding around the bay, participants can ride any 25-mile course they choose and participate in a virtual festival afterward.
$35 to register, 8 a.m.–12 p.m.
Ongoing
Del Mar Live
Watch the horseracing on the TVG app or on TV: TVG Network, DirecTV 602, Dish Network 399, AT&T U-verse 672 (SD) 1671 (HD) and Verizon FiOS 315 (SD) 815 (HD).
Races every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 10 to September 7; first post at 2 p.m.
