It’s rare to have the combination of sun, swell, and a good sandbar all come together,” says renowned surf photographer Todd Glaser. “When the conditions align, you get these magic days of waves.”
Glaser’s hair is wet, dripping down his freckled cheeks. Considering he shoots the world’s top surfers at big breaks—including his gig as Kelly Slater’s go-to photographer—he could be talking about Mavericks or Pipeline. Nope.
Today, Glaser is in a coffee-fueled reverie about his home break—Seaside Reef, where he grew up bodyboarding and surfing, walking with his board from Earl Warren Middle School and High School for Surf PE. In fact, North County has become the main source of his creative collaborations, be it with laidback legend Rob Machado or prolific surf-film director Taylor Steele, with whom he co-conspired on the book and film project, Proximity.
“There’s this interconnectivity here,” says Glaser. “San Diego used to be the place where I’d rest and do laundry. Now, it’s where I get inspired, practice my craft and apply it elsewhere.”
Equally talented in shooting land, water, and lifestyle photography, Glaser’s work has appeared in The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, GQ and the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC. He has an uncanny ability to shoot surfing from underwater, expressing the sport’s intimacy and action from an angle very few have mastered.
“It’s quieter underwater. The more you can push the noise away, the easier the story is to
understand,” he says. “Sometimes I joke that if I never shot another photo above water, I’d be ok with it.” As he walks toward Lofty Coffee on Cedros Avenue, it’s clear that Glaser’s passion and career are one and the same.
“Because of this camera,” he says. “I’ve been in a room of people I never thought I’d be connected to. It’s how I communicate.”
