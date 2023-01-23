Writer’s Symposium By The Sea 2023

Dean Nelson is the founder and director of the journalism program at Point Loma Nazarene University, and the founder and host of the annual Writer’s Symposium By The Sea. He has written for the New York Times, the Boston Globe, San Diego Magazine, and elsewhere. His most recent book is Talk To Me: How to Ask Better Questions, Get Better Answers, and Interview Anyone Like a Pro, published by HarperCollins in 2019.

Follow Dean Nelson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today