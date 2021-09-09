I always knew I would start a company. Never in a million years would I have thought it would be a business having anything to do with concrete. Form + Root started on my Hillcrest patio. I got the idea to propagate a few of my succulents to give to my coworkers as a holiday gift; I needed 70 plants and 70 pots. After researching the cost of concrete pots, I thought: “I worked with concrete in college; I’ll just make them.” I became obsessed. A few months later in the fall of 2019, Form + Root was born.
Concrete is an approachable material. Other materials, like clay or traditional ceramics, require complex tools, processes, and time. With concrete, I can make and fully set a functional piece in 24 hours. Still, concrete is a material that’s not always “perfect.” It can be rough, it can be smooth, it can have bubbles. I love this about the material. Each batch is unique. And my first early attempts at making color concrete, I must say, didn't turn out. I tested dozens of methods. It wasn’t until I found the right pigment that my love of color in our pieces grew. Today, Form + Root specializes in colored concrete with more than 75 styles and 24 color options. That's over 1,800 unique items!
I had dreams of being an architect, designing and adapting buildings for a sustainable future. In architecture school, I got to experiment with different materials and building methods. This planted the seed for more than I would have known. Our pieces are made with an eco-friendly cement blend with natural pigments and sealed with an eco-friendly waterproof. We use recycled packing material by shredding used cardboard boxes. We save all of our “oops” pieces for outlet sales we host. I hope our products evoke joy in our customers, since I look to curate collections that offer timeless styles for long-term use in my customers’ homes and gardens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.