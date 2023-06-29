Tommy and Daneyel Walker are serial entrepreneurs and as a couple, have created a safe space to build opportunities, collaboration, and community in southeast San Diego. With origins in LA and New York, they have found and created an incredible community in San Diego with their shop, The Mental Bar and as hosts of the Lyfe n' Shyt podcast.
On this episode of Not a Parenting Podcast, we sit down with Tommy and Daneyel to discuss how entrepreneurship felt like a foreign language when they first started, how they have grown their portfolio of businesses, and what it's like having a blended family.
What makes San Diego such a special place to raise kids for you?
As entrepreneurs in various industries, we believe that San Diego is an exceptional place to raise kids. The city offers a perfect blend of urban amenities and natural beauty, which is ideal for families. There are numerous attractions, such as theme parks, museums, and parks, where children can explore and learn. Additionally, the city's fantastic weather and scenic beaches make it an excellent place for outdoor activities with the family.
What are the greatest joys and challenges of balancing family and a career?
Balancing family and a career is always a challenge, but we've learned to manage our time effectively as entrepreneurs. It's crucial to have open communication with our team members and clients to ensure that everyone's needs are met. We make sure to prioritize family time and schedule our work around it rather than the other way around. The greatest joy of balancing family and a career is being able to provide for our family while also being present for them.
What part of your job makes you feel the most fulfilled or alive?
The most fulfilling part of our job is knowing that we are making a positive impact in the lives of others. In our coffee business, we provide our customers with an exceptional experience that they will remember. In our trucking and transportation business, we ensure that goods are delivered safely and efficiently to their destinations. As investors in real estate, we have the opportunity to create value for ourselves and our community. In our podcast and media ventures, we aim to educate and inspire others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.
Anything else you would love for our audience to know about you?
We want our audience to know that being entrepreneurs in multiple industries requires dedication, hard work, and perseverance. It's not always easy, but it's incredibly fulfilling. We're excited about the future of our businesses and the impact we can make in our industries and beyond. We hope to inspire others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and create a positive impact in the world.
