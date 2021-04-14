Come hell or high water, Karlene Chavis says her dad always knew she would be a meteorologist. (That she was fascinated with earth sciences from the age of seven was a little hint.) But as kids do, she let her head linger in the clouds and changed her college major three times before finding her calling. After graduating from Arizona State University, she began her career in Palm Springs, then had a five-year stint in Miami before returning to Southern California and appearing on San Diego’s TV screens, where she’s traded hurricane and thunderstorm coverage for segments about our city’s sunny disposition. And as a hiker, she’s been on cloud nine ever since. She says her personal style is jewel tones, florals, and animal prints, but we like the way her friends and family describe it: “Mother Earth–chic.” These are a few of her favorite things.
Local Meteorologist Karlene Chavis's Top Picks to Get Her "Mother Earth–Chic" Style
Including her must-have hiking boots and essential oil
