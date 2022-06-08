Over his multi-decade career in San Diego, most of which he’s worked out of his Mount Helix garage which he converted into an artist’s studio, Windsor has specialized in transfixing landscape paintings of local alleyways and city blocks. And while he could’ve easily stuck with these, he says he became intrigued by the type of marketing he saw from fast-food companies when it came to America’s favorite food: the hamburger.
“It’s why the series is calledAmerican Icon, because it’s about that love. Our love of burgers, of what we’ve eaten,” says the former marine. “It’s also about our quality of food versus what was eaten back then, and the commercialization of that food as well. It’s not necessarily a poke at that industry, but in a way, it’s tongue-in-cheek.”
Birdwing Burger, Extra Ketchup
Birdwing Burger, Extra Ketchup
“There's a running symbolism any time you see insects or birds or other items in juxtaposition to a piece of work,” Windsor says. “The symbolism of the butterfly being reborn. A symbol of wheat is also about life and vitality and fertility, whereas the butterfly is about rebirth and change. So it's just paying homage to the old Dutch masters with that.”
“This one was inspired by the Impossible burger. It was also a play on the fact that nothing is impossible, in that they've created fake meat patties that have almost the same texture and flavor of real beef. The whole idea that, nowadays, anything's possible.”
“That was a fun one, because from a marketing side, we’re always being sold. When you order a cheeseburger, they say, ‘Would you like fries with that?’ ‘Would you like a combo?’ So this is sort of a direct dialogue on what happens when you order just a straight-up cheeseburger or burger. No fries, you know?”
“I actually photographed a Big Mac prior to doing this one and it was very sad. I had to see what it looked like. So in a way it pays homage to the memory of that commercial jingle for the Big Mac and the commercialism of that burger, but it also says, ‘Well, I don't see my two all-beef patties in this burger now.’ This painting came from the jingle of what it should look like.”
“I think I remember when I was working on that one I was envisioning the way I would love a burger to really look when I ordered it, as opposed to what you actually get. It’s kind of a push on the perfectly built burger. It’s a feast. You look at it and it’s almost like it has a smile on its face.”
“This was one of the first ones that actually spurred the idea of the entire series. Of course it reminds me of the little lady in the [Wendy’s] commercial, but this is also a vegetarian burger. This one's made out of beets and mushrooms, and the beets give it that deep red color.”
“There's a running symbolism any time you see insects or birds or other items in juxtaposition to a piece of work,” Windsor says. “The symbolism of the butterfly being reborn. A symbol of wheat is also about life and vitality and fertility, whereas the butterfly is about rebirth and change. So it's just paying homage to the old Dutch masters with that.”
Inspired by the Dutch masters whose paintings he used to walk by while working at the Timken and Mingei museums, Windsor uses acrylics and the classic technique of gold leaf gilding to create still lifes that are as accomplished as they are enticing. Many viewers were warned not to come hungry when he displayed the series atDuke Windsor: Nothing’s Impossible, a recent solo exhibition at the Oceanside Museum of Art. He’ll also be displaying some of them atReverence, a solo show opening in October at Sparks Gallery in the Gaslamp.
“I always think of that movie with Michael Douglas [Falling Down] where he gets his burger and gets really upset about how it looks,” Windsor says. “It’s a poke at that. An artist’s job is to create a dialogue and really get in-depth of the meaning behind something. The concept of what we see, and what we really get.”
