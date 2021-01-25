Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and for this month’s cover story, we wanted to highlight something that has given many of us comfort and happiness during the difficult year we’ve had: tacos. So our restaurant critic, Troy Johnson, rounded up a list of the essential San Diego tacos that you absolutely must try to appreciate the essence of our culinary scene.
In “A Love Letter to Tacos,” we present 13 restaurants around the county, from landmarks like Las Cuatro Milpas in Barrio Logan (which opened in 1933) to barbacoa specialist Aqui Es Texcoco in Chula Vista, and newcomers like The Taco Stand. This list of VITs (Very Important Tacos) gives you a different one to try every month, plus an extra—following the sound life principle to always order one more taco than you think you’ll need. Troy even composed a poem to the object of our collective affections (he does have a degree in poetry, after all). The cover story is not just an ode to the humble comfort food; more importantly, it’s also a celebration of the chefs and restaurant owners who make them—they’re the reason San Diego has some of the best Mexican cuisine in the country. We hope it inspires you to try a new taqueria or revisit an old flame.
Speaking of love, it’s fair to say that the pandemic has tested our relationships, unraveled wedding plans, and put the dating scene on hold. Writers Sarah Pfledderer and Ian Anderson—who each got married last year—dove into these topics for “Love in the Time of COVID.”. Sarah talked to couples who redid their wedding plans from scratch, while Ian asked local divorce lawyers how people have navigated the closure and delays of the court system. Though we learned that divorce filings increased last year, we did find two couples who met online at the beginning of the pandemic and are still together, despite having to quarantine early in their relationship. Their stories are a ray of hope, and remind us that love always wins.
No one wants to relive 2020, but looking back on last year made us want to share how our city is moving forward, so we compiled “10 Reasons to Love San Diego.” It includes stories that don’t often make headlines, such as restaurant owners collaborating to help one another, and the fact that San Diegans donated more money to charities last year than they did in 2019. It also covers historic events, such as the election of the city’s first openly LGBTQ mayor and the city’s participation in the national call for social justice. The stories illustrate that there’s so much more happening in this city beyond the postcard-perfect beachscapes and sunsets. Closer to home, we have gift ideas for Valentine’s Day, how to preserve a flower bouquet, and inspiration for making your favorite room a place you’ll love being in.
From our hearts to yours!
