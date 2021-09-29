Every October, San Diego Magazine publishes a peer-reviewed selection of Top Doctors in San Diego County, and this year’s list by the San Diego County Medical Society recognizes 730 doctors in 109 specialties. Last year, we used our October issue to recognize the health care professionals who have been treating patients afflicted with COVID-19. This year, you’ll find a first-person account from a frontline nurse , and a deep dive into the battle against burnout,
which, since this pandemic has raged on for almost two years, has affected nearly all of us—but has disproportionately affected health care workers. We also included expert advice on what you should do about overdue physical exams, and writer Elena Gomez interviewed Mark and Matt Schultzel, two physicians (and twin brothers) who made our Top Doctors list this year. Top Doctors is a longstanding tradition here, and we’re glad to publish another issue recognizing San Diego’s health care workers.
Gone Too Soon
One area where we are breaking from tradition is with this month’s longform feature, “Reclaiming Mary”. Fifty-two years ago, Mary Scott was murdered in her City Heights apartment, and for decades, no arrests were made. Then last fall, there was a break in the cold case and a suspect was taken into custody.
This is not a typical “true crime” story done in the manner that has become prominent over the past several years. It’s not a whodunit; neither is it an investigative journalism piece. It’s about a family’s generation-spanning journey to find justice for their loved one and closure after experiencing such a traumatic loss. Associate Editor Erica Nichols has spent the past eight months talking to Mary’s younger sister, Rosalie, and daughter, Donna, who was only five years old when Mary was killed. Rosalie and Donna shared their family photos, old diary entries, and most importantly, their treasured memories of Mary.
Erica writes that victims of violent crime are often remembered for what was done to them, and only in connection with their killer. By sharing her sister’s and daughter’s memories of her, this piece hopes to shine a brighter light on who Mary was and the impact she left long after her death. San Diego Magazine hasn’t done a story like this in years, and we’re proud of Erica’s work. We’d love to hear what you think of it.
