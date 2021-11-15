You aren’t the only one feeling rusty on hosting a dinner party after a year or more of social distancing. As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to embrace the comeback of family gatherings, beginning with a well-thought-out table setting. Andrea Meendering, owner and chief tablescaper at Not My Dish, serves up her dos and don’ts—and one big pet peeve—when it comes to making a table setting that wows. Pull up a chair!
1. A basic setting should include a plate, a set of flatware, and a glass. “That’s the bare minimum, but I also consider florals a must even at the basic level.”
2. An elevated setting might bring in two glasses, a salad plate, bread and butter or an appetizer plate, and even a charger. “A cool charger is underrated.”
3. “If you’re doing a buffet meal, especially at home, still set the table.” Incorporate chargers to anchor each setting, since the dishes will likely be stacked on a buffet. Finally, spruce up the decor with candles or fruit since you won’t have serving platters on the tabletop.
4. If you’re doing a family-style meal, keep your florals down. "Tables aren’t as wide as people think they are once you add table settings; then you add a floral and there’s no room for plates. I always like some greenery, but keep the flowers low.”
5. Meendering’s biggest pet peeve is silverware placement. “It drives me crazy. If you’re setting it out, do it right. There’s an emoji that even has it set right! The knives and spoons are on the right and the forks are on the left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.