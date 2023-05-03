Thank a Healthcare Hero Nominations

Give a healthcare hero a much-needed break and send them on a staycation at the beautiful Bahia Resort.
Nominate any healthcare hero you know who is doing great work. They can work in any sector, EMTs, Nurses, Housekeeping, Front Desk, Radiology, Techs, you name it. We want to read about the amazing work they do and the difference they make in the community.
Nominations are open from Wednesday, May 3 - Sunday, May 21.
Next, come back and vote for your nominees from Monday, May 22 - Sunday, May 28. Be sure to spread the word for your nominee and have their friends, family, and colleagues vote for them.
The healthcare hero with the most votes will be named on May 31. The prize package includes a two-night stay at the Bahia, a $100 dining credit, and a cruise for two on the Bahia Bell. The winner will also be featured in the September issue of San Diego Magazine acknowledging their exceptional work.
Let’s work together to honor our healthcare heroes and make this year’s celebration the best one yet!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.