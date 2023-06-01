Beth Demmon is a San Diego-based freelance writer and podcast host who specializes in covering the craft beer and cider industries. Her monthly newsletter Prohibitchin' spotlights women and non-binary people working in beverage alcohol across the world. Her first book, The Beer Lover's Guide to Cider, will be on shelves this fall.
On this episode of Not a Parenting Podcast, Beth discusses the unique challenges of life as a freelancer and career parent, women journalists in male-dominated industries, and the joy of cider. Listen to her episode now and check out her Q&A below:
What makes San Diego such a special place to raise kids for you?
The weather (duh), proximity to (some) of my family, and a general cultural attitude of acceptance and positivity (not like some of the East Coast).
What are the greatest joys and challenges of balancing family and a career?
A huge challenge is the cost of childcare compared to income, especially for freelancers. However, the flexibility of freelancing can make scheduling family time easier, especially if you're organized. It's hard to always be some level of "on" (there is no rest for the career parent), but I enjoy being in charge of my own destiny and can't imagine working for someone else again.
What part of your job makes you feel the most fulfilled or alive?
Writing pieces that help change the hospitality realm in a positive way, even if it's by shining a light on negative issues like racism or sexism. Also, knowing that I'm working for myself means I can feel really good about a job well done or just a job that's done: I did that! By myself! It's awesome! (Can you tell I was never a "group project" person?)
Anything else you would love for our audience to know about you?
I have a big personality and can be fiery on the page, but I'm actually pretty introverted and very nice in real life. Thanks, 10 years of yoga. I'm also very much a Taurus, and tend to be more of a cat than a dog person. I once won a trip to Hawaii, and Korean barbecue is my favorite type of food. I am also very, very prompt and can't stand even the remotest possibility of being late to anything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.