Ask Jen Byard about her path to building some of San Diego’s most Instragrammable coffee houses, and you might be surprised that she doesn’t mention coffee at all. Instead, what’s fueled her is a desire to create spaces that, like the name says, feel communal.
Following the success of her North Park and South Park locations, she’s opened a third in North County at Oceanside’s Tremont Collective, along with a separate retail entity, The Annex, where you’ll find Communal’s modern aesthetic but with a coastal twist. “My vision was for it to feel like you’re sitting outside near the ocean,” Byard says. “The skylights, open windows, plants and trees, wood installations, and colors all add to that vibe.” That’s all in addition to items that underscore her design ideology: “I’m attracted to pieces that can stand alone or be the inspiration for an entire space.” These are a few of those finishing touches.
1 of 8
29 Palms Candle
“This candle is in every room in my home. It’s earthy and smells like camping in the desert. It’s my go-to gift for pretty much everyone.”
“This necklace has been a great reminder to me over the last few years, and through some personal struggles, to choose hope when life is challenging. It’s made locally in Encinitas by artist Kelsey Giusta.”
My favorites are forest green and almost apricot.”
$120
Hope Necklace
“This necklace has been a great reminder to me over the last few years, and through some personal struggles, to choose hope when life is challenging. It’s made locally in Encinitas by artist Kelsey Giusta.”
$76
Utopia Sherpa Bomber Jacket
“One of the best parts of having our shop at Tremont Collective in Oceanside is being three doors down from Brixton. I’ve been wearing my new sherpa jacket
every foggy morning since I bought it.”
$139
Sal Throw
“With sons who surf, I keep a bag of beach supplies in my car at all times. This sustainable throw is the best for getting some sun with drinks and a magazine.”
$54
"Hi from San Diego" Tumbler
“We love collaborating with San Diego native Katie Hart of Odd Daughter Paper. These fun tumblers represent both our shops and iconic San Diego and Oceanside landmarks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.