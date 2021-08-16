Marty Pope
72, Retired and Happy, Downtown
How long have you been in San Diego?
I’ve lived here since I was three. Growing up, El Cortez was the tallest building in downtown, where I live now. That’s where we went to dinner before prom; it was very exciting to get all dressed up and ride the glass elevator.
How has it been, living in downtown?
My wife and I downsized from a home in San Marcos, and we love it. We moved down here to be closer to the theater and the symphony, so it will be great to go to those again.
I’m sure you don’t miss the commute to San Marcos.
Definitely. But I was a local truck driver before I retired. I actually love to drive.
What do you love about it?
It’s sort of therapeutic when you don’t have to deal with the stop and go. I used to go to work at 4:30 in the morning. I’d catch the sunrise and see San Diego wake up and come to life. It was very cool.
What’s up next on your travel bucket list? We plan to go to the Christmas markets in Austria next year and to Scotland for the 150th St Andrews Open.
Marley Ann White
7, First Grader, Skyline Hills
What’s up next on your travel bucket list?
Ghana and Madagascar. Oh, and Washington, DC.
How do you like to spend your days?
I’ve been doing capoeira for the past four years. I’m really good—I’m one of the only students to have a yellow belt. I’m also taking ballet right now, too. I used to take hip-hop, which I loved because you got to freestyle.
Do you want to dance professionally?
Something artistic. Dance or become a fashion designer. My friend’s mom is one and she really inspires me. I love fashion.
How would you describe your style?
Well, I’m really into teenage clothes. I always say in my head that I wish I was a teenager already.
Careful what you wish for!
I know that I should be happy with where I’m at now—if I were to become a teenager right now I’d probably wish I could go back to being younger. But really, I’m just excited to be older so I can watch certain shows and movies.
