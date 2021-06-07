Betzi Roe
73, Dancer, Solana Beach
What are you looking forward to this summer?
We’re a camping family; I’m looking forward to traveling again.
Has the past year slowed you down at all?
Yes, but I’m still dancing. I made my husband be the cameraman to make a few videos. I couldn’t get dancers because of the pandemic, so I roped in my six grandkids—ages 3 to 11—to do it with me. All of my kids live close by.
How has that been?
It’s noisy, it’s messy, it’s crazy—we are super lucky.
Have you ever needed a break from dancing?
Only once. I was getting my master’s, working, and dancing for three small companies in the ’60s. It was getting to be too much. I was also taking an archaeology class that I loved, so I flew to Israel to join a dig in Tel Megadim for the summer.
What else do you like to do?
I started playing violin again after 30 years. I also study Spanish, French, and Russian.
When was the last time you did nothing?
I need at least eight hours of sleep to function. So I guess then!
Roman Schaffer
9, Third Grader, Carlsbad
What are you looking forward to this summer?
Probably more socializing, since we’ve all been at home. We’re also going to see my mom’s East Coast family. I prefer road trips but I like going on airplanes, too.
What do you have to have with you when you’re traveling?
Any snacks and candy I can get ahold of, and my Nintendo Switch to distract me from my brothers and sister. I have two older siblings and one younger.
Which is better—being the older or younger brother?
Probably being the older brother. You’re more likely to get your own room.
Has the past year taught you anything?
To be more generous and kind to people, and to just be myself.
What else should people know about you?
I’m actually very funny. I get it from my parents, they’re both really funny, so I know a lot of good jokes. Want to hear one?
Please!
Why couldn’t the skeleton cross the road?
Why?
Because he didn’t have the guts to do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.