Would you put beets in your pasta sauce? Kendra Matthews did, and her kids loved it so much she bottled it up in jars and started selling it to grocery stores around the county. Kendra incorporates vegetables into all of her kids' meals, from blending nutritious veggies into smoothies, to stealthily adding them to favorite dishes, her sneaky tips will ensure your little ones get the nutrients they need while enjoying delicious meals.
Embrace the magic of Hidden Foods and watch your kids devour their greens with delight. We speak with her on this episode of NAPP about how to grow your little ones’ palates, the Italian secret behind her insanely delicious pasta sauce, and how a family meal tradition turned into a thriving business.
Sponsored Content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.