Drugstore shelves are lined with vitamins, herbal remedies, and other supplements that make some big claims, but jumping on the bandwagon could end up doing more harm than good. Many people stockpile supplements in the hope of treating a chronic condition, but there’s no such thing as a quick fix. Father’s Day is a great time to take stock of what’s in your medicine cabinet and talk to your doctor to make sure your regimen is giving you the most benefit for your buck. Read what a Scripps natural supplements expert has to say on the subject here.
