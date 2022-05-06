The Law Office of Beatrice L. Snider, APC is dedicated exclusively to handling issues related to your family law needs. The firm provides services ranging from uncontested matters, mediation and Collaborative Divorce™ to complex litigation involving division of high-value assets, determination of income available for support, and high-conflict custody issues. We have extensive experience in drafting Pre-Marital and Post-Marital Agreements to protect your assets or secure your future.
Why Choose Us?
The firm has created a sub-specialty in effectively dealing with complex property division issues, which involves the valuation and division of businesses including professional practices. We are frequently engaged in the representation of physicians, business owners and entrepreneurs. Similarly, we often represent the spouses of these high-powered individuals.
Our attorneys understand the complexities facing professional athletes, sports officials, airline pilots and other individuals who travel extensively for business. We are familiar with the need to identify and properly characterize the myriad of deferred compensation plans that exist in a modern world.
Family law issues can be emotionally and financially exhausting. It is important you have a strong and experienced attorney and support staff to guide you through the challenges of family law. All of our teams are led by attorneys who are recognized by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization as experts in family law. Our firm is comprised of attorneys with more than 200 years of combined legal experience and is dedicated to achieving the best possible result. The firm’s support staff includes experienced certified paralegals and knowledgeable administrative staff who take great pride in their work product and the care of our clients.
BEATRICE LARSSON SNIDER earned her Juris Doctorate from California Western School of Law in 1973, one of only five women in the graduating class. After admission to the State Bar of California, Ms. Snider recognized the need for highly skilled lawyers in family law and subsequently founded Law Offices of Beatrice L. Snider, APC. In 1980, Ms. Snider became a Certified Specialist in Family Law - one of twelve in the first class in San Diego of attorneys certified in Family Law in the state of California. While Ms. Snider has built one of the largest family law firms in California, she credits the firm’s success to her clients and the experienced and caring lawyers and paralegals who share her vision of bringing order to the chaos of families going through crisis.
Areas Of Practice
Dissolution (Divorce)
- Jurisdiction and Venue
- Date of Separation
- Restraining Orders
- Child Custody and Visitation
- Move-Away Cases
- Grandparent Visitation and/or Guardianship
- Child Support
- Spousal Support
- Property Division
- Business Valuation
- Income Available for Support
- Discovery
Post-Judgment Issues
- Spousal Support Modification
- Child Support Modification
- Custody and Visitation Modification
Enforcement of Court Orders/JudgmentsLegal Separation & Annulments
Domestic Partnerships/Dissolution
Domestic Violence
Paternity Cases
Pre-Marital and Post-Marital Agreements
Cohabitation Agreements
Palimony ”Marvin” Actions
Collaborative Divorce™
ADR/Mediation/Arbitration
Family Law Appeals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.