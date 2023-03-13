Savory or sweet? Bloody mary or mimosa? Breakfast or lunch? With so many options for the best meal of the day, the dreaded hangry feeling can kick in before you've made your choice. Lucky for you, we've got some of San Diego's most delicious brunch spots-and their signature dishes-here to satisfy any craving.
Concina 35
Atmosphere:
Cocina 35 strives to bring the greatest experience to the table offering the best chilaquiles in town made with homemade totopos, salsas, and beans; warm service; and excellent drinks such as café de olla, made- from-scratch aguas frescas, and our new take on Mexican mimosas.
In The Kitchen:
Cesar & Paulina Chaidez
In the effort to obtain the American Dream, the Chaidez siblings (a brother-and-sister team) brought their grandmother’s recipes to San Dieg
Signature Dishes:
El Patron – An amazing sampler with your choice of chilaquiles, eggs, beans, and the delicious cajeta toast
La Bomba – Creamy cilantro habanero chilaquiles topped with juicy cochinita pibil
Café de olla – The spiced Mexican coffee with cacao, cloves, and cinnamon
Flan – The creamiest flan you’ll ever try
Locations:
CORTEZ HILL: 1435 SIXTH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92101 | 619-431-5611
OTAY MESA: 9335 AIRWAY ROAD #112, SAN DIEGO, CA 92154 | 619-591-9973 BARRIO LOGAN (TO-GO ONLY): 2649 BOSTON AVENUE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92113 LIBERTY STATION (COMING SOON)
Catania
Atmosphere:
Catania is located in the heart of La Jolla with a priceless view of the ocean. Expect to find a rotating selection of fresh crudo, house-made pastas, and handcrafted pizzas, all crisped to perfection by Beatrice, our 5,000-pound wood burning oven. Add in an Aperol spritz, and you’ve got everything you need.
Signature Dishes:
Kale Salad – Treviso, chickpeas, celery, parmigiano reggiano, and anchovy vinaigrette
Crudo – Local tuna, capers, pickled shallots with citrus agromatoDuck Sugo
Orecchiette – Braised duck, tomato, porcini mushrooms, juniper, and parmigiano reggiano Wood-Fired Seasonal Pizza – Made with local seasonal ingredients
Don't Miss:
-Priceless view of the ocean and village
-Weekend lunch!
-Seasonal craft cocktails
-Homemade pasta
Location:
863 GIRARD AVENUE, THIRD FLOOR, LA JOLLA, CA 92037 | 858-551-7575
Casa Guadalajara
Atmosphere:
Splashing fountains, vibrant dining rooms inside and out, and award-winning dishes inspired by regional villages of Mexico make Casa Guadalajara a dreamy brunch spot. Head next door to Bazaar del Mundo to shop authentic folk art, home décor, and more.
Signature Dishes:
Tequila Lime Shrimp – Shrimp sautéed to perfection in a tequila lime butter seasoned with garlic and cilantro over Mexican rice, served with black beans. Our signature dish
Ensenada Fish Tacos – Crispy, battered pescado blanco in soft corn tortillas with cabbage, pico de gallo and a spicy Ensenada salsa, served with black beans and cilantro lime fiesta slaw
Don't Miss:
-The towering 250-year-old California pepper tree shading the patio
-Hot-off-the-grill flour tortillas made by hand daily in the Tortilleria
Full-service Cantina featuring premium spirits and handcrafted margaritas
Location:
4105 TAYLOR STREET SAN DIEGO, CA 92110 | 619-295-5111
Cafe Sevilla
Atmosphere:
What’s better than brunch and a little bubbly?! Enjoy Sevilla’s “Brunch from the Other South” every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic brunch dishes with a Spanish twist and accompanied by $22 bottomless mimosas and a variety of specialty brunch cocktails.
Signature Dishes:
Torrijas Spanish Style French Toast – French loaf soaked in nutmeg, cinnamon, and lemon zest cream, topped with sangria blueberry syrup and served with fresh fruit
Spanish Eggs Benedict – Poached farm fresh eggs, Spanish jamón Serrano crisp, and saffron hollandaise on Kalamata olive loaf, served with Spanish fries and greens
Don't Miss:
-Bringing your pup to brunch — Cafe Sevilla is dog friendly
-Bottomless mimosas
-Live latin guitar music starting at 2 P.M. on Sundays
Location:
353 FIFTH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92101 | 619-233-5979
Atmosphere:
Join us at Draft at Belmont Park for breakfast with an ocean view! Sip on specialty breakfast cocktails as well as innovative dishes like banana bread french toast, breakfast grilled cheese, and more! Soak in the sun on the patio with coffee creations and boozy lattes, or step inside and catch the game on our infamous 31-foot LED screen.
In The Kitchen:
Jerry Ranson
A Los Angeles area native, Jerry Ranson moved to San Diego after joining the Navy in 1997. Ranson joined Belmont Park in 2014 and became executive chef two years later. He credits lessons from the Navy for his culinary success.
Signature Dishes:
Banana Bread French Toast – House-made banana bread dipped in French toast batter and topped with brûléed bananas, cream cheese icing, salted pecans, and chantilly
Fried Chicken and Biscuits – Crispy fried chicken and sausage gravy on a house-made buttermilk biscuit, served with breakfast potatoes
Smoked Salmon BLT Toast – Smoked salmon, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, arugula, and tomato hollandaise sauce on a slice of artisan French bread
Spiced Pumpkin Pancakes – Triple stack of pumpkin spice pancakes topped with salted butter, cream cheese glaze, and salted pecans
Don't Miss:
-Baja vida bloody Mary
-Midway Margarita
-Patio with great ocean view
-Beer flights!
Location:
3105 OCEAN FRONT WALK SAN DIEGO, CA 92109 | 858-228-9305
Crushed
Atmosphere:
Crushed brings an awesome brunch and dinner to North Park. It’s a space where you can enjoy a variety of craft beer, unique mimosas, and great wine in a neighborhood atmosphere.
Signature Dishes:
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes – Rolled pancakes with a cinnamon and brown sugar filling, topped with a decadent glaze
Chicken Parm Sliders – Panko-breaded chicken fillets topped with fresh mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh basil in Grammy’s family recipe marinara sauce
Don't Miss:
-A vibe brunch
-Wine Wednesday
-Mimosa flights
Location:
2920 UNIVERSITY AVENUE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92104 619-310-5338
Bali Hai
Atmosphere:
Escape to Shelter Island for the Bali Hai Sunday Brunch Buffet with its world famous mai tais and classic tiki drinks along with breathtaking views of the San Diego Bay and downtown skyline.
Signature Dishes:
Bali Hai Poke – Local bluefin tuna, avocado, and seaweed salad Firecracker
Pork Ribs – Slow- cooked St. Louis spare ribs glazed in a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce with a mild kick, topped with scallions and sesame seeds
Don't Miss:
-Sunday brunch buffet
-All-you-can-eat seafood!
-Breathtaking views of the downtown skyline
Location:
2230 SHELTER ISLAND DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92106 619-222-1181
Anthony's
Atmosphere:
Brunch at Anthony’s La Mesa boasts the inland county’s most scenic outdoor dining experience. Dine along a private spring-fed pond among fountains and flowers. Bring your pooch to enjoy our dedicated doggie area.
Signature Dishes:
Crab Cake Benedict – With grilled tomato and zesty lemon cream sauce Filet
Mignon Machaca Burrito – Tossed with 3 eggs, topped with ranchero sauce, and avocado crema mustard sauce
Don't Miss:
-Specialty priced brunch cocktails
-Bocce court
-Private ranch buffet fett and banquet
-Feed the ducks in our pond!
Location:
9530 MURRAY DRIVE, LA MESA, CA 91942 619-463-0368
Cocina de Barrio
Atmosphere:
Cocina de Barrio specializes in Mesoamerican cuisine, focusing on authentic and ancestral Oaxacan dishes as well as dishes from the Southern and Central regions of Mexico. Enjoy the lively ambiance Cocina de Barrio has to offer while sipping on bottomless mimosas. Craving something sweet? Try our best-selling Churros and French toast. Want to try something more traditional? Try our unique Oaxacan Tlayuda!
In The Kitchen:
Jose J. Flores
Growing up in the restaurant industry, co-owner and executive chef Jose J. Flores found his love for all things culinary by watching his mom run her own restaurant. He went on to graduate from the California Culinary Academy in 2000 and decided to pour his roots into the authentic cuisine that Cocina de Barrio offers today.
Signature Dishes:
Churros and French Toast – Churros, banana, berries, caramel sauce, and dulce de leche ice cream
Tlayuda – Large, thin crunchy tortilla with refried beans, chorizo istmeno, queso Oaxaca, and cilantro
Popsicle Margaritas – Tequila blanco, agave, and fresh lime juice with your choice of popsicle flavor
Chilaquiles Verdes – Crisp corn tortilla strips, refried beans, salsa verde, 10-hour braised beef (birria), queso fresco, pickled red onion, and sour cream
Don't Miss:
-Bottomless mimosas, lively ambiance
-Upcoming Encinitas location
-Specialty cocktails
-Fun Mexican brunch
-Tequila and Mezcal bar
Locations:
HILLCREST: 3707 FIFTH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92104 | 619-677-2770 POINT LOMA: 3924 W POINT LOMA BOULEVARD SAN DIEGO, CA 92110 619-222-6600
Giardino Neighborhood Cucina
Atmosphere:
Located in Lemon Grove, Giardino is a welcoming and casual Italian- inspired cucina where locals gather for fresh and flavorful dishes such as seafood, pasta, pizza, and salads. It is open for lunch, happy hour, weekend brunch, and dinner.
Signature Dishes:
Fried Chicken and Waffles – Served with maple syrup
Three Meat Breakfast Pizza – With mozzarella and over-easy eggs
Don't Miss:
-Indoor and covered patio seating!
-Bottomless mimosas for $20
-Coffee bar and signature cocktails
Location:
8131 BROADWAY, LEMON GROVE, CA 91945 619-825-7112
Gravity Heights
Atmosphere:
Gravity Heights was not created to take the San Diego beer scene by storm or reinvent the wheel because, the truth is, there’s no shortage of good breweries in San Diego. Instead, our aim is to pair that good beer with the same delicious food, exceptional service, and genuine hospitality we’re known for so you never have to compromise one for the other again.
Signature Dishes:
Whisknladle Chilaquiles – Chipotle braised chicken, farm eggs, avocado, cheese sauce, pickled red onion, cotija, crema, cilantro
Homemade Cinnamon Roll – Served with mascarpone goat cheese frosting
Gravity Burger – American cheese, bacon, pasilla peppers, pickles, dirty sauce
Don't Miss:
-Outdoor dining in the always sunny beer garden
-Rotating beer selection
-Full bar of cocktails
-Brunch every weekend starting at 10:30 A.M.
Location:
9920 PACIFIC HEIGHTS BOULEVARD, SAN DIEGO, CA 92121 | 858-283-8206
Hash House A Go Go
Atmosphere:
The start of the brunch revolution in San Diego, Hash House A Go Go has been serving its “twisted farm food” sice the year 2000. Serving brunch seven days a week, Hash House A Go Go offers everything from Big O’ Pancakes and French toast to fresh made mashes and biscuits made fresh daily.
Signature Dishes:
Sage Fried Chicken and Bacon Waffle Tower – Sage fried chicken breasts, bacon waffle, hot maple reduction, and fried leeks served with two eggs
Griddled French Toast – Amish milk bread dipped in banana cinnamon cream with maple pecan syrup
Don't Miss:
-Johnny's BLT Mary
-Andy's wild boar chilaquiles
Location:
3628 FIFTH AVENUE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92103 | 619-851-7275
La Jolla Shores Hotel
Atmosphere:
Soak in ocean views and live music at The Shores Restaurant’s Weekend Brunch. Sit beachside on the airy patio, and enjoy sustainable coastal favorites like the lobster eggs benedict while sipping on bottomless mimosas and signature bloody marys.
In The Kitchen:
Mike Minor
Executive chef Mike Minor is an award-winning chef nationally known for sustainable and inspired dishes that impress the eye as well as the palate.
Signature Dishes:
Lobster Benedict – Open-face croissant with chipotle hollandaise
Sunrise Burger – Quarter-pound burger with American cheese, jalapeño bacon, and a sunny- side-up egg
Ceviche Mixto Tostada – Shrimp, fish, cilantro, lime, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño aioli, and serrano chile
Loaded Fries with Eggs – Skirt steak, Mexican cheeses, salsa fresca, garlic ancho aioli, crema, jalapeños, and green onions
Don't Miss:
-Ocean views
-Live music from local artists
-Bottomless mimosas
-Margarita pitchers
Location:
8110 CAMINO DEL ORO, LA JOLLA, CA 92037 858-456-0600
Pacifica
Atmosphere:
Locals flock to Pacifica for some of the best views and food around. Brunch features classic dishes and Pacifica favorites—so come gather for the food, and stay for the views.
Signature Dishes:
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast – Capers, red onion, pea shoots, lemon oil (shown)
Sugar Spiced Salmon Hash – Poached eggs, red potatoes, feta cheese, green onion, cilantro, English mustard sauce
Don't Miss:
-Brunch daily at 11 A.M.
-Ocean views
-Oysters and bubbly
Location:
1555 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR, CA 92014 858-792-0476
Red O Restaurant
Atmosphere:
Red O offers a unique combination of steak and seafood with celebrity chef Rick Bayless’s signature Mexican-inspired influences.With sustainably sourced and local ingredients, Red O creates flavorful dishes true to the authentic flavors of Mexico.
Signature Dishes:
Short Rib Benedict – Poached eggs, crispy sope, and refried beans topped with tapatio hollandaise
Traditional Huevos Rancheros – Tostada with fried eggs, refried beans, peppers, onions, and queso served with crema, avocado, and ranchero salsa
Don't Miss:
-Bottomless brunch cocktails
-Tulum-inspired decor
-Valet parking
Location:
4340 LA JOLLA VILLAGE DRIVE, LA JOLLA, CA 92122 | 858-291-8360
Sammy’s Restaurant & Bar
Atmosphere:
Sammy’s Restaurant & Bar inside Seven Mile Casino serves its Toasted Gastrobrunch menu every day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.The beautiful outdoor patio looks out to the South Bay and gives you a garden feel. All ages are welcome in the restaurant, which is open 24 hours per day.
Signature Dishes:
Chilaquiles – Salsa verde, corn tortillas, cilantro, two sunny-side-up eggs, chipotle cream, beef barbacoa, and cotija
Veggie Hash – Two sunny-side-up eggs, Brussels sprouts, bell peppers, diced potatoes, mushrooms, black beans, jalapeños, frisée, and goat cheese
Don't Miss:
-Climate-controlled patio
-Ocean view
-Bottomless mimosa brunch
Location:
285 BAY BOULEVARD CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA 91910 | 619-425-3333
Atmosphere:
Executive chef Marty Fay invites you to brunch just a short walk from the sand of La Jolla Shores – Sundays only from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Brunch at Sandpiper means great drinks, oysters, brunch, and lunch items, perfect for family and friends.
Signature Dishes:
Prime Rib California Burrito – Fries, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, and pico de gallo
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes – Served with whipped cream
Don't Miss:
-Wine and hand-crafted cocktails from Evan Valley, advanced sommelier
-Oysters and champagne
-A six-minute walk to the beach
Location:
Atmosphere:
A newcomer to Oceanside, Toasted Gastrobrunch
and Dinner has a menu to delight all dayparts. Toasted opens daily at 8 a.m. and serves its elevated brunch menu until 3 p.m. The dinner menu starts at 3 p.m. with a sprinkling of brunch favorites available all day.
Signature Dishes:
Coconut Pistachio Kanafee, House Specialty – Shredded phyllo dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses, coconut, orange blossom syrup, and pistachios, served on toasted brioche
Eggs in Purgatory – Sourdough bread bowl, tomato shakshuka sauce, mushroom, feta, sunny-side-up egg
Don't Miss:
Location:
Atmosphere:
Tom Ham’s Lighthouse, known for its Sunday Brunch Buffet, fresh seafood, locally influenced craft beer program, and breathtaking views of downtown and the Bay, has been serving San Diego locals and visitors alike since 1971.
Signature Dishes:
Raw Bar – Maine lobster claws, crab legs, scallops, oysters, and shrimp
Carving Station – Roasted tri-tip
Don't Miss:
-Sunday brunch buffet
-Outdoor dining with a view
Build-your-own omelet and pasta station
Location:
339 NORTH CLEVELAND STREET, OCEANSIDE, CA 92054
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.