Plan to join Celebrity Cruises in 2022 for 7–8 nights along the Mexican Riviera, departing from Los Angeles. You’ll experience luxurious accommodations, inspired cuisine, and intuitive service aboard the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium, featuring redesigned accommodations and reimagined public spaces.
Planning is effortless, since drinks, Wi-Fi, and tips are Always Included, and The Retreat offers the ultimate in luxury—beautiful suites, an exclusive lounge, a private restaurant, a secluded sundeck, and premium amenities. Discover romance in Puerto Vallarta, a quintessential Mexican beach town, where active vacationers find fun in the sun, and everyone finds great shopping, fine dining, and tequila tasting.
Unwind in Mazatlán, famous for its beaches and Old Town. Live it up in spirited Cabo San Lucas, known for snorkeling and whale watching. Find authentic Mexican flavors on culinary tours in Ensenada.
This may be the escape you’ve been craving. Explore more at celebrity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.