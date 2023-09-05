Join Women’s Empowerment International (WE) for an afternoon celebrating women’s strength and resilience at the Empowered WE Rise fall fundraiser event on Sunday, October 15, 2023, in the beautiful Torrey Pines, San Diego area at The Alexandria.
As the signature event of the year for Women’s Empowerment International, the organization showcases how it is changing the lives of women and families around the world with its mission to empower women with tools to work their way out of poverty, care for their families, and strengthen their communities. Partnering with high-impact nonprofit organizations, WE funds microloans, training, education, and other holistic poverty alleviation strategies benefitting women—locally and internationally.
“Our event is about bringing together our community of supporters to uplift women’s voices and sharing the vision that when women are empowered and can achieve financial inclusion and equity in society, whole families, communities, and economies benefit,” says Sarah Adams, WE executive director.
Maya Madsen, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Maya’s Cookies will take the stage as the keynote speaker during the event. Maya’s Cookies is America’s #1 Black-owned gourmet, vegan cookie company and was started by Madsen when she was unable to find what she was looking for in the marketplace. Madsen will discuss the barriers women face in business, in society, and as BIPOC individuals, and the importance of access to opportunities in her speech, "Putting on your Big Girl Pants in an Adverse Society: A Journey of Empowerment."
Event attendees will get to connect with local female small business owners and artists, who have been supported through WE-funded programs with local grant partners, while browsing their goods and products at the WE Maker Fair. This is a unique opportunity to meet and directly support women served by WE funding. Attendees will also enjoy food crafted by chef Sam Deckman, who leads the onsite restaurant, Farmer & The Seahorse. Deckman leverages local ingredients in his reimagining of American classics with a casually sophisticated approach to farm-table dining.
Funds will be raised through silent and live auctions featuring lifestyle and travel experiences, art, home products, and more, as well as through general pledges, sponsorships, and donations to support the WE mission. These proceeds will be used to fund grants for vetted, high-impact partner organizations that directly offer economic empowerment programs for women experiencing poverty and extreme poverty in under-resourced communities. WE currently funds programs in the United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and Africa.
To Register for the Empowered WE Rise Event
Go to www.womenempowerment.org/fall-fundraiser/; tickets cost $100 per person and include food and drinks, entertainment, networking, access to the Maker Fair, fundraising auctions, and keynote.
About Women’s Empowerment International
Women's Empowerment International (WE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in San Diego, CA, was founded by a group of visionary women with an ambitious goal to disrupt the cycle of poverty for women around the world, especially those living in under-resourced, rural communities. With a mission to empower women with tools to work their way out of poverty, care for their families, and strengthen their communities, WE has provided nearly $2.5 million in grant funding since 2004 for programs in 10 countries. WE funds microloans, training and education, small business development, and practical, holistic support centered around women’s economic empowerment. WE currently has 10 grant partners in seven countries including the U.S (in San Diego and Puerto Rico), El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, and Uganda.
To learn more about WE and to get involved, visit www.WomenEmpowerment.org or email info@womenempowerment.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.