promotion special section sponsored partner content
Win a $350 Giftcard to Blue Box Butcher
Sponsored by Little Italy's newest meat supplier Blue Box Butcher
Trending
-
Restaurant Employees Are... Gone
-
5 Bike Paths to Tour Every Part of San Diego
-
San Diego Winemaker Wins National Awards, Creates Wine Specifically for Ocean Beach
-
12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego
-
Pick Your Own Strawberries, Shop Fresh Eggs, and Visit Camels at These 3 San Diego Farms
Events Calendar
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to thePrint and Gift Subscriptions
Subscribe to theDigital Archive
Purchase copies ofBuy Single Issues
Give aClient Gift Program
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.