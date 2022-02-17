Over the past two years, while many of us were feeling more cooped up, restless, and starved for social interaction than we would like, every retailer with an interest in the home improvement market was salivating for our attention, and, in many cases, succeeded in convincing us to turn our homes into the perfect mix of sanctuary meets work from home space meets kids’ classroom. Preferably with some light soundproofing sprinkled throughout.
Choose your poison: Ikea, Crate & Barrel, Pottery Barn, Restoration Hardware, the list goes on and encompasses every budget and a multitude of tastes. But at the end of the day, so many of the couches, tables and chairs, look the same. This is where custom furniture has an opportunity to create interest and personalization in a space. Even a single thoughtfully designed custom piece has the power to elevate the existing elements in a room. Call it glam by association.
An architect by training and an interior designer by trade, I started Handbuilt Furniture & Fixtures to fulfill a growing need from my commercial and hospitality clients for custom furniture designed with specific needs in mind. Informed by my lifelong passion for architecture and interiors, Handbuilt has evolved to become a source of creative inspiration its own right. While furniture procurement and selection are included among the services we offer, many clients have design visions that can only be realized through the custom build process. We aim to exceed expectations, and employ a series of highly-perfected quality control steps throughout the design process and prior to final fabrication to guarantee that we do.
While custom furniture and professional design services are often viewed as luxuries reserved for large scale commercial projects, small businesses also have much to gain from engaging the services of a professional designer as they bring form, clarity, and efficiency to a project. Not to mention saving business owners countless hours they would have spent in pursuit of DIY. At Handbuilt our clients range from small businesses to multi-property corporations, and we make recommendations on design modifications to accommodate a range of price points.
As our lives continue to become increasingly adaptive, more and more people are appreciating the value of a well-planned space and the impact that custom furniture makes from both a practical and design standpoint.
Here are the top three reasons custom furniture should be on your radar:
1. You Finally Get What You Want
We all know how it goes – the endless googling, price comparing, measurement taking, and ultimately talking ourselves into something that isn’t perfect just because it’s practical or the price is right. With custom furniture you get exactly what you want.
2. It's Good Value
While it’s an accurate assumption that custom furniture is inherently more expensive than its mass-produced counterpart, the added cost is worth it. You’re not only investing in something unique and of verifiable quality, but something that’s perfect for you because it was designed with you in mind.
3. It's More Sustainable
There’s a reason furniture ends up on the street. Much of it is cheaply manufactured abroad, held together by glue and plastic, and is not designed to last. When so many people are compromising in terms of what they buy, why should it? Custom furniture is furniture you can feel passionate about because you had a hand in its very existence, and furniture you don’t have to feel guilty about because it was produced locally.
--Allison Whitt, Handbuilt Founder + Creative Director
For more information or to set up a consultation with Handbuilt Furniture & Fixtures, please email allison@hand-built.com or call 619-766-5649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.