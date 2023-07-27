Wheelhouse Credit Union (Wheelhouse) has awarded ten $1,000 “Badge of Honor” and “Sustainability” Scholarshipsto college-bound students of San Diego County. The two distinct scholarship programs help to honor the heroic efforts of San Diego County’s first responders and their families, as well as encourage involvement in our community to help sustain our environment and resources for generations to come. Award criteria included academic achievement, letters of recommendation and a desire to make an impact on their schools and communities.
In the fourth year of its Badge of Honor Scholarship Program, Wheelhouse awarded scholarships to rising college freshmen with a parent/grandparent/legal guardian who is an active member of law enforcement, fire protection service, healthcare or EMT in San Diego County. The Wheelhouse 2023 Badge of Honor Scholarship recipients are: Daniel Rodriguez (High Tech High Chula Vista), Ella Alexander (San Dieguito Academy High School) and Leilani Kwak (Mountain Valley Academy High School). “We have tremendous gratitude to our first responder heroes and their families for all they do to support our San Diego community. Our Badge of Honor scholarships honor and acknowledge the dedication and sacrifice our first responder families make in their commitment to serving others,” said Wheelhouse President/CEO Lisa Paul-Hill.
Wheelhouse also aims to support the educational efforts of the next generation of local trailblazers through its Sustainability Scholarship Program. This year, the 2023 Sustainability Scholarship recipients are seven exceptional graduating high school seniors who demonstrate traits of leadership, a commitment to public service, and a desire to make a difference within their communities; Abigail Nguyen (Poway High School), Ari Kalpakgian (Classical Academy High School), Camila Moreno (San Ysidro High School), Noah Campillo (Poway High School), Annalisa Kamahi (Granite Hills High School), Belle Dolan-Carleton (Sage Creek High School) and Keenan DePaz (University City High School).
The Badge of Honor Scholarship Program is a recent addition to the Credit Union’s annual Sustainability College Scholarship Program, which was created in 2005 to support high school seniors in San Diego County. Since the creation of these programs, Wheelhouse has awarded $116,000 in scholarships to local students. “We congratulate each of these scholarship recipients for their outstanding high school achievements and wish them the very best as they begin their college journey.”
About Wheelhouse Credit Union
Wheelhouse Credit Union (formerly San Diego Metropolitan Credit Union) is a federally insured, state-chartered credit union founded in 1934 serving over 32,000 community members in the greater San Diego area. Wheelhouse is “San Diego Made and Proud,” providing a full suite of consumer banking services and a comprehensive set of Energy-Efficient and Solar Loan products for the conscientious San Diegan. The Credit Union is committed to helping its Members succeed while supporting initiatives that keep San Diego thriving.
