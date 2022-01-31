Downtown
1 – Welcome Back Forever Marilyn
2 – New Palm Springs Downtown Park
3 – Palm Springs Public Art – Colorful Benches Downtown
Recent Resort Openings and Renovations
4. Descanso Resort – 288 E. Camino Monte Vista
If you love the Santiago Resort, you’re going to adore its new brother property, Descanso Resort. Formerly known as East Canyon Resort & Spa and the Uptown Hotel, the 14-room Descanso is now open. This upscale clothing optional resort catering to gay men is unique and offers a midcentury modern interior design. It’s been completely reimagined. Include complimentary continental breakfast and “stay & splash” lunch.
5 – Float Palm Springs – 715 E San Lorenzo Road
The former Tortuga Del Sol property in the warm sands neighborhood is being reimaged by the owners of BelleVue, which recently opened.
Float Palm Springs a place where guests can enjoy lounging by the pool, sunbathing with friends, or kicking back in their well-appointed rooms. “Its essence is more of a retreat, where you can relax and have fun,” owner Tayfun King says. “You can meet people or be with your own crowd. It’s a very sociable space.” He came up with the name Float because when people think of “quintessential Palm Springs,” they imagine “a person in a pool, floating on an inflatable, with palm trees and blue skies behind them.” While Tortuga del Sol catered to gay men, Float Palm Springs caters to anyone who wants a classic Palm springs stay experience.
6 – Tiki Hotel – 1333 N. Indian Canyon
The Tiki Hotel has taken over the former 2-story Colton Hotel. It’s a full on theme that includes decorations and table settings. Think of the vintage throw-back style with the hula girls. The Art Hotel is the owners sister hotel located right next door. They are back to back. They were built in 1961 and have been in the same family the entire time. Both properties require a buy-out reservation. Rooms are not individually reserved.
7 – Art Hotel – 1339 N Indian Canyon
Originally built in 1960, and totally reimagined by local artist Tracy Turco, the Art Hotel presents 8 artists studios within walking distance of the famed Palm Springs Uptown Design District. These self-contained studios largely come with a king bed, separate bathroom, kitchenette, TV, wifi, guitar, record player with vintage vinyl and local artists work for inspiration. This is a group buy out only property.
8 – Limon in Palm Springs – 560 S Grenfall Road
Across town, another husband and wife team is turning a collection of 1956 apartments into a seven-room boutique hotel with an “international” take on mid-century modern style, dubbed Limón. Tim and Amy Brinkman bought the 1956 apartment complex, formerly known as the Stuart Manor apartments. The couple also operate The Twist hotel just off of North Palm Canyon Drive in the Old Las Palmas.
The rooms, which surround the compound’s pool, will each have unique design and sleep two people for a total of 14 guests. The property will also have a game room with a wet bar and a “commercial-scale” kitchen with a 60-inch refrigerator and large stove. Prospective guests will need to round up a sizeable group of like-minded friends, as the hotel will only be available for full-site bookings.
9 – Fleur Noire Hotel – 1560 N Palm Canyons
Fleur Noire Hotel is a boldly re-imagined historic boutique Palm Springs hotel in the city’s Uptown Design District that opened last summer. Its 21 uniquely-designed casitas and suites have had their exteriors transformed with giant-sized California flower murals hand-painted by Detroit-based muralist Louise Jones (@ouizi) and interiors feature floral wallpaper from wallpaper artist Ellie Cashman (@elliecashmandesign). Interior design by Chris Pardo (@chrispardodesign), a founder and designer of ARRIVE hotels and Palm Springs’ Ernest Coffee, Bootlegger Tiki bar, and other notable retail and restaurant projects. This is a perfect desert getaway for couples or a terrific location for weddings and special events. This is a buy out only property
10 – The Cheetah – 354 E Stevens Rd
A 1962 mid-century hotel with 12 rooms, The Cheetah Hotel was reinvented by local designer Tracy Turco and her property developer husband Jerry. She also owns the Tiki Hotel and Art Hotel. This is a buy out only property.
11 – The Three Ten Hotel – 310 E Palm Canyon
The Three Ten is a midcentury boutique hotel that has been extensively renovated and remodeled with a cool Palm Springs vibe. Rooms are outfitted with Murphy bed/closet, kitchenettes, with 2 rooms having full kitchens. All rooms overlook a central pool with great southwest mountain views. This is a buy out only property.
New Dining
12 – 1501 Uptown Gastropub – 1501 N Palm Canyon Drive
Two well-known Palm Springs restauranteurs teamed up and opened 1501 Uptown. Chad Gardner of Roly China Fusion and 533 Viet Fusion, and Willie Rhine of 849 launched 1501 Uptown Gastropub in the location formerly occupied by Draughtsman. The team previously collaborated on catering and private events, and when Gardner heard that there was an opportunity for new operators to come into that space, he started dreaming up a new concept.
The space has an outdoor patio with a large, open floorplan that can seat up to 150 people, plus a bar and additional seating inside. The menu has appetizers, soups and salads, sandwiches and “big plates.” Dishes include crowd-pleasing favorites like avocado toast, charcuterie and steak frite, as well as decadent entrees like a lobster claw and blue crab mac-and-beer cheese and a vegan “shepherd’s pie” with slow-braised wild mushrooms and a cauliflower puree. There’s also a “1501” bacon cheeseburger for $15.01.
13 – Bar Cecil – 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive
(In the Plaza Del Sol Shopping Center)
Bar Cecil is a love letter to Beaton’s vision of life and art: a celebration of what’s good and beautiful and in the process making memories through food, drink and warm hospitality. Bar Cecil is for those who follow the beat to their own drum, horn or whatever inspires them to create, to be individuals, and to embrace diversity. The culinary team is led by partner-executive chef Gabriel Woo, former executive chef of Sparrow’s Lodge and Holiday House in Palm Springs, and a 2019 guest chef at James Beard House in New York City. “The bistro menu honors local provisioners and the finest seasonal produce with a nod to the great American and European bistro experiences,” says Chef Woo.
In the perfect Beaton style, the menu’s “Why Not?” choices include Thomas Keller’s Regiis Ova caviar service, oysters on the half shell, a dry aged tomahawk steak, and The Fifty Dollar Martini, a Beluga vodka cocktail served with a deviled egg topped with Regiis Ova caviar and a house pickled cocktail onion.
Cecil Beaton was a writer, a photographer, a set designer and a lover of all things interesting and beautiful. The jewel box dining room and bar is a modern take on English wallpapers, warm woods and brass finishes, with inviting chartreuse velvet tufted booths and signature cerulean blue barstools. The 75 seat restaurant also includes chic and intimate patio dining in a garden setting accented with Schumacher floral print pillows and cushions. Signed prints from Alexander Calder, Ellsworth Kelly, Damien Hirst, Sam Francis, Donald Sultan line the walls, and of course, include timeless photographs from Beaton’s portfolio. Murals and painted details from local artist Tysen Knight and the restaurant’s partners complete the collection.
The dining room is managed by partner and general manager Nate VanDeventer, who joins the team from Lightning Bar Collective in Portland, OR, and who was a consultant for the opening of Villa Royale and Del Rey in Palm Springs in 2018.
14 – Boozehounds – 2080 N Palm Canyon Drive
They started Boozehounds for one simple reason, they love our dogs. They wanted to create a contemporary, multifaceted space where people can socialize with their pups. The expansive restaurant and lounge is located in North Palm Springs, the gateway to the city, will provide a friendly environment for both canines and their humans. Featuring a main indoor dining room and bar along with an open-air lounge and patio bar, facing the picturesque Mt. San Jacinto State Park, the all-day Southern California menu will consist of locally sourced, seasonal ingredients paired with a selection of craft cocktails.
The city of Palm Springs has a large dog owner community and they want to contribute to that beloved community and create a space for them. Boozehounds will be a coffee, co-working, and lunch spot by day and the place to be for happy hour; and when happy hour turns into happy hours, you can grab snacks or dinner as well. Coffee Service starts at 8am – 3pm, Happy Hour 3 – 5pm, Dinner 5 – 10pm (Sun-Thurs) 5 – 11pm (Fri & Sat). They are currently not serving lunch or brunch, but will be in the near future.
15 – Cafe La Jefa – 750 N Palm Canyon Drive
(Across from Trio in the Uptown Design District)
Cafe La Jefa is a modern and sustainable coffee house serving delicious specialty coffee and healthy gourmet food. Their coffee from Sisters Coffee Company in Oregon.
Open daily 7am – 7pm.
16 – El Patio Palm Springs – 139 E Andreas Rd
El Patio is a family run dining experience that started from Felipes on El Cielo Road by the Palm Springs International Airport. Because of their loyal customers they are able to open a second restaurant. Features traditional entrees, seafood & festive drinks in a relaxed atmosphere with plenty of outdoor patio seating.
17 – GiGi’s Restaurant & Bar – 333 E Palm Canyon Dr
Located at the V Palm Springs Hotel, GiGi’s Restaurant & Lounge is a desert-inspired, Modern American restaurant, serving creative farm-to-table fare with a commitment to the freshest locally sourced ingredients. The Indoor and Outdoor Spaces combine flowing dining spaces with a large Indoor/Outdoor Bar, Lounge, and Firepit Cocktail area, serving elevated and reimagined classic cocktails with a worldly flair. The space is a sophisticated, high energy dining environment, featuring various live music performances, Rotating DJ’s and more, in GiGi’s Poolside Garden.
18 – AsiaSF Palm Springs – 1555 S Palm Canyon Drive
AsiaSF is a cabaret dinner show that’s been wowing crowds for 23 years in San Francisco. Palm Springs as its first location outside the Bay Area.
The AsiaSF Palm Springs stages are in the middle of the sophisticated dining room, allowing everyone to see the beautifully choreographed show from different vantage points. Performers, who are all transgender women, bring their own personalities to lip-synced renditions of party playlist classics like Madonna’s “Vogue,” plus other pop and Broadway favorites.
19 – Sam’s Place – 155 S Palm Canyon Drive Suite A6
(Below Willa and Frieda’s in downtown Palm Springs)
Sam’s Place took over the Ruby’s Diner location. Great American style comfort food with a big breakfast menu. Their salads are sizable and are sharable. Try the Pear, Pecan & Feta. Tossed with a raspberry vinaigrette.
20 – Tailor Shop – 140 West Via Lola
21 – The Thirsty Palms – 134 South Palm Canyon
The Thirsty Palms is now open in downtown under the direction of Executive Chef James Nellis. This new casual dining experience brings a fusion of American and European pallets to play. Dinner options include Pork Schnitzel, Annatto Rubbed Skirt Steak, veal Tender Fillets, and their whopping 8oz Thirsty Burger.
New in Entertainment
22 – Desert Rose Playhouse – 611 S Palm Canyon Drive, Suite #15
This is a new home for Desert Rose Playhouse, opening where Zelda’s used to be in the Sun Center.
