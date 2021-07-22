Going back to school doesn’t need to be stressful; with a bit of organization and planning it can be a breeze. The best thing a parent can do is start their back-to-school shopping early. Leaving things to the last minute will leave you feeling more flustered than necessary. Plus, shopping around early can give you a chance to look for good bargains, and you can make sure that you’re staying within your budget. To help ease the process, we have compiled a list of back-to-school essentials.
Shoes
“School shoes” is the most Googled term at this time of year among families with school-age children. School shoes should be high quality and durable, able to withstand an entire school year of recess, field trips, and other activities. Children’s feet grow fast, so some parents may be tempted to buy shoes that are slightly bigger for their children to grow into in hopes of saving money. Although this may seem like a good idea in theory, it doesn’t work so well in practice. With larger-size shoes, children often end up scuffing and damaging them faster and then they need to be replaced. It’s best to have your children’s feet professionally measured and then buy according to their size.
Bags
No matter what stage of learning your child is at, they will need a durable school bag. Backpacks are the best option because they make carrying heavier items, such as books or a laptop, easier. There are even some ergonomic options available to reduce the risk of back injury when carrying heavier loads. It’s important to know the features of a quality school bag: There should be a padded back the width of the child’s back, and adjustable padded straps.
Jackets
Children should be kitted out with a light raincoat and warm jacket for the fall and autumn months. Even if your children wears a uniform, choosing their coat or jacket can be fun and gives them a chance to express their individuality. Because children tend to spend a lot of time outside during their lunch break or waiting at the bus stop, they need to be protected against bad weather. Some winter jackets are insulated with goose down; others use synthetic insulation. Almost all of them are waterproof. By searching for a few key features that are best suited for your child, you can ensure they have a warm and stylish coat throughout the season.
Start Shopping Now
Shopping for back-to-school supplies and essentials takes time, and if left until the last minute, it can put a bigger dent in your budget than expected. While some items such as pencils and socks may not be expensive, the sheer quantity can quickly add up. These back-to-school shopping tips can help you knock out items on your list early on in the hunt so you can make the most of your budget and stress less once school starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.