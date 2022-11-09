Annual exams are critical for anyone’s well-being. They help ensure that issues are addressed as early as possible, allow you to ask any health-related questions and give you a chance to develop a relationship with your primary care provider. In addition to checking your vital signs, examining your head, neck and abdominal areas and ordering any necessary laboratory tests, your doctor should review recommended vaccines, assess your risk for various cancers or diseases and discuss overall health goals. Your doctor will also ask you questions about your medical history, lifestyle and habits, including dental and sleep hygiene. Click here for a primer on what to expect from your annual physical.
